UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Draw To Be Redrawn After 'technical Error'

The UCL draw for the Champions League Round of 16 has been declared null and void by the UEFA after they were contacted with regards to a ‘technical problem’ and as a result, there complete redraw at 7:30 PM IST (2 pm GMT, 3 pm CET).

The UEFA released a statement following a meeting “Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 1500 CET.”

In the initial draw, Villarreal were drawn against Manchester United, but the two teams were ineligible to compete against each other already having met in the group stages.

Another technical error meant that Manchester United’s ball was not then included in the draw when Atletico Madrid was picked despite the team being a possible opponent for the Spanish side. Instead, Liverpool’s ball was part of the pot, this despite the two teams being part of the same group stage.

So, the UEFA has now decided to go with a re-draw to ensure that all teams get a fair opportunity. As far as the games are concerned the Round of 16 will be played over two legs. The first leg will be played on either of February 15,16, 22, 23, with the second leg on either of March 8,9,15 or16.

Image: AP