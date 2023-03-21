UEFA Euro Qualifiers: Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming And More For Matchday 1 And 2

The qualification tournament for the UEFA Euro 2024 kicks off this weekend, with a total of 53 teams slated to take part in the qualifiers. The group stage of the Euro Qualifiers will kick off this weekend and will conclude with the playoffs a year later. Defending champions Italy find themselves placed in the Group C of the tournament, alongside England and others. Heading into the UEFA Euro qualifiers, here’s a look at the group-wise division of teams, live streaming details and more.
How to watch the live streaming of UEFA Euro Qualifiers in India?
The live streaming of the UEFA Euro Qualifiers will be available on SonyLIV. Fans can also tune into the live telecast on the Sony Ten.
Group-wise division of teams for UEFA Euro Qualifiers
Group A
- Cyprus
- Georgia
- Norway
- Scotland
- Spain
Group B
- France
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Netherlands
- Ireland
Group C
- England
- Italy
- Malta
- North Macedonia
- Ukraine
Group D
- Armenia
- Croatia
- Latvia
- Turkey
- Wales
Group E
- Albania
- Czech Republic
- Faroe Islands
- Moldova
- Poland
Group F
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Belgium
- Estonia
- Sweden
Group G
- Bulgaria
- Hungary
- Lithuania
- Montenegro
- Serbia
Group H
- Denmark
- Finland
- Kazakhstan
- Northern Island
- San Marino
- Slovenia
Group I
- Andorra
- Belarus
- Israel
- Kosovo
- Romania
- Switzerland
Group J
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Iceland
- Liechtenstein
- Luxembourg
- Portugal
- Slovakia
Key dates for UEFA Euro 2024
Qualifying match dates:
23-25/03/2023 Matchday 1
26-28/03/2023 Matchday 2
16-17/06/2023 Matchday 3
19-20/06/2023 Matchday 4
07-09/09/2023 Matchday 5
10-12/09/2023 Matchday 6
12-14/10/2023 Matchday 7
15-17/10/2023 Matchday 8
16-18/11/2023 Matchday 9
19-21/11/2023 Matchday 10
Play-off match dates:
21/03/2024 Play-off semi-finals
26/03/2024 Play-off finals
Final tournament dates:
14/06/2024 UEFA EURO 2024 finals opener
14/07/2024 UEFA EURO 2024 final
UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Fixtures for Matchday 1 and matchday 2
Thursday, March 23
- Kazakhstan vs. Slovenia
- Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Iceland
- Denmark vs. Finland
- Italy vs. England
- North Macedonia vs. Malta
- Portugal vs. Leichtenstein
- San Marino vs. Northern Ireland
- Slovakia vs. Luxembourg
Friday, March 24
- Bulgaria vs. Montenegro
- Austria vs. Azerbaijan
- Czech Republic vs. Poland
- France vs. Netherlands
- Gibralter vs. Greece
- Moldova vs. Faroe Islands
- Serbia vs. Lithuania
- Sweden vs. Belgium
Saturday, March 25
- Scotland vs. Cyprus
- Armenia vs. Turkey
- Belarus vs. Switzerland
- Israel vs. Kosovo
- Andorra vs. Romania
- Croatia vs. Wales
- Spain vs. Norway
Sunday, March 26
- Kazakhstan vs. Denmark
- England vs. Ukraine
- Liechtenstein vs. Iceland
- Slovenia vs. San Marino
- Luxembourg vs. Portugal
- Malta vs. Italy
- Northern Ireland vs. Finland
- Slovakia vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina
Monday, March 27
- Austria vs. Estonia
- Hungary vs. Bulgaria
- Moldova vs. Czech Republic
- Montenegro vs. Serbia
- Netherlands vs. Gibraltar
- Poland vs. Albania
- Republic of Ireland vs. France
- Sweden vs. Azerbaijan
Tuesday, March 28
- Georgia vs. Norway
- Kosovo vs. Andorra
- Romania vs. Belarus
- Scotland vs. Spain
- Switzerland vs. Israel
- Turkey vs. Croatia
- Wales vs. Latvia