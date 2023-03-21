UEFA Euro Qualifiers: Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming And More For Matchday 1 And 2

The qualification tournament for the UEFA Euro 2024 kicks off this weekend, with a total of 53 teams slated to take part in the qualifiers. The group stage of the Euro Qualifiers will kick off this weekend and will conclude with the playoffs a year later. Defending champions Italy find themselves placed in the Group C of the tournament, alongside England and others. Heading into the UEFA Euro qualifiers, here’s a look at the group-wise division of teams, live streaming details and more.

How to watch the live streaming of UEFA Euro Qualifiers in India?

The live streaming of the UEFA Euro Qualifiers will be available on SonyLIV. Fans can also tune into the live telecast on the Sony Ten.

Group-wise division of teams for UEFA Euro Qualifiers

Group A

Cyprus

Georgia

Norway

Scotland

Spain

Group B

France

Gibraltar

Greece

Netherlands

Ireland

Group C

England

Italy

Malta

North Macedonia

Ukraine

Group D

Armenia

Croatia

Latvia

Turkey

Wales

Group E

Albania

Czech Republic

Faroe Islands

Moldova

Poland

Group F

Austria

Azerbaijan

Belgium

Estonia

Sweden

Group G

Bulgaria

Hungary

Lithuania

Montenegro

Serbia

Group H

Denmark

Finland

Kazakhstan

Northern Island

San Marino

Slovenia

Group I

Andorra

Belarus

Israel

Kosovo

Romania

Switzerland

Group J

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Iceland

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg

Portugal

Slovakia

Key dates for UEFA Euro 2024

Qualifying match dates:

23-25/03/2023 Matchday 1

26-28/03/2023 Matchday 2

16-17/06/2023 Matchday 3

19-20/06/2023 Matchday 4

07-09/09/2023 Matchday 5

10-12/09/2023 Matchday 6

12-14/10/2023 Matchday 7

15-17/10/2023 Matchday 8

16-18/11/2023 Matchday 9

19-21/11/2023 Matchday 10

Play-off match dates:

21/03/2024 Play-off semi-finals

26/03/2024 Play-off finals

Final tournament dates:

14/06/2024 UEFA EURO 2024 finals opener

14/07/2024 UEFA EURO 2024 final

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Fixtures for Matchday 1 and matchday 2

Thursday, March 23

Kazakhstan vs. Slovenia

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Iceland

Denmark vs. Finland

Italy vs. England

North Macedonia vs. Malta

Portugal vs. Leichtenstein

San Marino vs. Northern Ireland

Slovakia vs. Luxembourg

Friday, March 24

Bulgaria vs. Montenegro

Austria vs. Azerbaijan

Czech Republic vs. Poland

France vs. Netherlands

Gibralter vs. Greece

Moldova vs. Faroe Islands

Serbia vs. Lithuania

Sweden vs. Belgium

Saturday, March 25

Scotland vs. Cyprus

Armenia vs. Turkey

Belarus vs. Switzerland

Israel vs. Kosovo

Andorra vs. Romania

Croatia vs. Wales

Spain vs. Norway

Sunday, March 26

Kazakhstan vs. Denmark

England vs. Ukraine

Liechtenstein vs. Iceland

Slovenia vs. San Marino

Luxembourg vs. Portugal

Malta vs. Italy

Northern Ireland vs. Finland

Slovakia vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina

Monday, March 27

Austria vs. Estonia

Hungary vs. Bulgaria

Moldova vs. Czech Republic

Montenegro vs. Serbia

Netherlands vs. Gibraltar

Poland vs. Albania

Republic of Ireland vs. France

Sweden vs. Azerbaijan

Tuesday, March 28