UEFA Europa League Round Of 16 Draw Live Streaming: How To Watch In India, US And UK

On Thursday, the Round of 16 picture of the UEFA Europa League got the final clarity, Now the 16 teams who have qualified will face each other to find out the top 8. The draw that will decide the fixtures will take place today. As football fans you might want to stay updated about the development that will take place in the draw, thus, here are all the details of the event. Find out when, where, and how to watch the UEFA Europa Round of 16 draw live.
The UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw will take place live at 4:30 PM IST (India), 12 PM CET (USA) and 11 AM GMT (UK) on Friday, February 24 in Nyon, Switzerland.
Fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Europa League 2022/23 group stage draw live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The draw will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2 SD/HD. Meanwhile, as and when a draw is confirmed, UEFA's official social media handles are also expected to provide updates.
The draw will be live-streamed on the UEFA website.
BT Sport will broadcast Europa League games live on TV in the UK. Matches will be shown across BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. BT Sport customers can also watch live streams via the BT Sport app and web player.
Meanwhile, fans can also watch the draw live on UEFA's official website.
The first legs are scheduled for 9 March, with the second legs a week later on 16 March.
The draw features 16 teams:
Group stage winners
Arsenal (ENG)
Betis (ESP)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Feyenoord (NED)
Freiburg (GER)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)
Knockout round play-off winners
Juventus (ITA)
Leverkusen (GER)
Man United (ENG)
Roma (ITA)
Sevilla (ESP)
Shakhtar (UKR)
Sporting CP (POR)
Union Berlin (GER)