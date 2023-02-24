UEFA Europa League Round Of 16 Draw Live Streaming: How To Watch In India, US And UK

On Thursday, the Round of 16 picture of the UEFA Europa League got the final clarity, Now the 16 teams who have qualified will face each other to find out the top 8. The draw that will decide the fixtures will take place today. As football fans you might want to stay updated about the development that will take place in the draw, thus, here are all the details of the event. Find out when, where, and how to watch the UEFA Europa Round of 16 draw live.

What time & where will UEFA Europa League draw take place?

The UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw will take place live at 4:30 PM IST (India), 12 PM CET (USA) and 11 AM GMT (UK) on Friday, February 24 in Nyon, Switzerland.

How to watch UEFA Europa League draw live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Europa League 2022/23 group stage draw live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The draw will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 2 SD/HD. Meanwhile, as and when a draw is confirmed, UEFA's official social media handles are also expected to provide updates.

How to watch UEFA Europa League draw live in USA?

The draw will be live-streamed on the UEFA website.

How to watch UEFA Europa League draw live in UK?

BT Sport will broadcast Europa League games live on TV in the UK. Matches will be shown across BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. BT Sport customers can also watch live streams via the BT Sport app and web player.

How to live stream the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 stage draw?

As for the UEFA Europa League group stage draw live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the draw live on UEFA's official website.

When will UEFA Europa League Round of 16 games begin?

The first legs are scheduled for 9 March, with the second legs a week later on 16 March.

Which teams are in the Europa League round of 16 draw?

The draw features 16 teams:

Group stage winners

Arsenal (ENG)

Betis (ESP)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Feyenoord (NED)

Freiburg (GER)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)﻿

Knockout round play-off winners

Juventus (ITA)

Leverkusen (GER)

Man United (ENG)

Roma (ITA)﻿

Sevilla (ESP)

Shakhtar (UKR)

Sporting CP (POR)

Union Berlin (GER)﻿﻿