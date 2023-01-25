UEFA Nations League Draw For Semis Revealed: Netherlands, Italy, Croatia & Spain In Action

The UEFA Nations League is all set to resume in June once the domestic league competitions are concluded. The semi-finals will take place on June 14 and 15, while both the third-place match and the final will take place on June 18. The four teams that have reached this stage of the competition are the Netherlands, Croatia, Italy, and Spain.

UEFA Nations League draw for semi-finals revealed

As per the UEFA Nations League draw that was made on January 25, the host nation Netherlands will play Croatia in the first semi-final on June 14 in Rotterdam at the De Kuip home stadium of Feyenoord. This will be the Netherlands' first game under new head coach Ronald Koeman.

Meanwhile, in the other semi-final, 2010 FIFA World Cup winners Spain will play European champions Italy on June 15 in Enschede at the home of Twente. The four teams qualified for the mini-tournament by winning a top-tier Nations League group played last June and September.

The finals played every two years were previously won by host Portugal in 2019 and France in the 2021 edition staged in Italy. The four teams’ commitment to the Nations League meant they were all drawn into smaller five-team qualifying groups for the 2024 European Championship. Those groups start in March and run through November.

UEFA Nations League rules for semis and final

If the scores are level at the end of the 90 minutes for the semi-finals and the final, then the clash will go into extra time. If scores are level even at the end of extra time, then a penalty shootout will follow to determine the winner. However, in the match for third place, there is no extra time, and a penalty shootout will directly determine the winner.

How to watch UEFA Nations League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Nations League semi-finals and the final live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of all the matches, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the games on the official social media handles of UEFA and the teams in contention.

(Inputs from AP)