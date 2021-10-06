UEFA Nations League Finals: All Details Regarding Teams, Schedule, Venue And Format

The UEFA Nations League gets underway on Wednesday night, with four countries battling it out to win one of Europe's newest football tournaments. Hosts Italy will be hoping to complete the UEFA double after winning the Euro 2020 earlier this year. This is the second edition of the tournament, with Portugal winning the inaugural title in 2019.

Italy, Belgium, France and Spain are the four teams that remain in this year's competitions. Here is a look at all the details regarding the teams, schedule and venues.

UEFA Nations League finals: Italy vs Spain match and team details

Location: San Siro

Date and time: October 7 at 12:15 AM IST

Italy squad:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa)

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Davide Calabria (AC Milan), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Emerson (Lyon)

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Marco Verratti (Paris)

Forwards: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), ﻿Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Moise Kean (Juventus), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo)

🇮🇹 There is an Italian theme to the latest issue of UEFA Direct - we take an in-depth look at the #NationsLeague hosts and #EURO2020 winners as well as bringing the latest developments from across European football.



Take a look now: ⬇️ — UEFA (@UEFA) October 6, 2021

Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Man United), Robert Sánchez (Brighton), Unai Simón (Athletic)﻿

Defenders: Marcos Alonso (Chelsea), César Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Eric García (Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (Man. City), Iñigo Martínez (Athletic), Pedro Porro (Sporting CP), Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham), ﻿Pau Torres (Villarreal)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Pablo Fornals (West Ham), Gavi (Barcelona), Bryan Gil (Tottenham), Koke (Atlético), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), ﻿Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Rodri (Manchester City), Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Forwards: ﻿Yeremi Pino (Villarreal), ﻿Pablo Sarabia (Sporting CP), Ferran Torres (Man City)

Belgium vs France match and team details

Location: Juventus Stadium

Date and time: October 8 at 12:15 AM IST

Belgium squad:

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge)﻿

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (al-Duhail), Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin), Timothy Castagne (Leicester), Jason Denayer (Lyon), Thomas Foket (Stade de Reims), ﻿Jan Vertonghen (Benfica)﻿﻿

Midfielders: ﻿Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)﻿, Leander Dendoncker (Wolves), Thorgan Hazard (Dortmund), ﻿﻿Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan), Youri Tielemans (Leicester), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Dortmund)

Forwards: ﻿Michy Batshuayi (Beşiktaş), Yannick Carrasco (Atlético Madrid), ﻿Charles De Ketelaere (Club Brugge), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea), Dodi Lukebakio (Wolfsburg), ﻿﻿Leandro Trossard (Brighton)﻿

⚽ The four squads have been announced for this week's #NationsLeague finals - who looks strongest? — UEFA (@UEFA) October 4, 2021

France squad:

Goalkeepers: Benoît Costil (Bordeaux), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Everton), Léo Dubois (Lyon), Lucas Hernández (Bayern), Theo Hernández (AC Milan), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris), Jules Koundé (Sevilla), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern), Raphaël Varane (Man United)

Midfielders: Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), ﻿Paul Pogba (Man United), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurélien Tchouaméni (Monaco), Jordan Veretout (Roma)

Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Moussa Diaby (Leverkusen), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid), Anthony Martial (Man United), Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

UEFA Nations League finals schedule:

Match for 3rd place:

Location: Juventus Stadium

Date and time: October 10 at 6:30 PM IST

Final:

Location: San Siro

Date and time: October 11 at 12:15 AM IST

Image: Twitter@Football Italia, Euro 2024, Belgium Red Devils, France team