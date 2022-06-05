UEFA Nations League: Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing For Portugal Against Switzerland?

After a hard-fought 1-1 draw vs Spain, Portugal are all set to take on Switzerland in their second group stage game of the UEFA Nations League at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon. The game will begin live at 12:15 AM IST on June 6.

With Portugal drawn into a difficult group alongside the Czech Republic, Spain and Switzerland, they will need all the points they can to qualify for the knockout stages. With that in mind, they also need most of their best players on the pitch in all those clashes. Hence, here is a look at whether Cristiano Ronaldo is playing for the Seleção against Switzerland.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing against Switzerland?

With Portugal coach Fernando Santos having benched five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo in the side's previous game against Spain, the most obvious question that arises is whether the 37-year-old will start against Switzerland. As for the last game, Santos explained that his decision to bench the Manchester United forward was a tactical one and that he is going to make several changes over the three-game weeks of the UEFA Nations League.

"It was just one option. A manager's option, a tactical option - this is how these four games are going to be decided," the 67-year-old told reporters in his post-match press conference. "For this game, I thought it was important having a player like Andre [Silva] starting. He is hard-working, closes in behind, he can do a few things that Cristiano cannot in the same way," he said.

While Santos defended his decision to bench Ronaldo, he made it clear that the Portuguese captain's qualities were evident without a doubt. "Cristiano can do many other things and that is why he is the best player in the world," explained Santos. "But this was my choice this time. I am going to rotate the players a lot during the next three games. And they all need to be ready, as expected of them," he added.

With Ronaldo having come off the bench in Portugal's previous game against Spain, fans can expect him to start against Switzerland.