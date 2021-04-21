UEFA Offered Premier League Teams LOT Of Money To Not Join European Super League: Report

The European Super League has been at the centre of the footballing world over the last three days as football fans and pundits all across the globe have expressed their opinion and criticism towards the breakaway elite league. The Premier League teams finally fell to the intense criticism and pressure as they ended up backing out on Tuesday. However, a report from Spain has suggested a different reason altogether for the Premier League Big 6’s withdrawal which involves the UEFA.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool are set to LEAVE the #SuperLeague after Manchester City. ðŸš¨ðŸš«



The process to withdraw has just begun. Work in progress with legal team for the English clubs. âš ï¸ #MUFC #CFC #AFC #MCFC #THFC #LFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 20, 2021

Premier League Big 6 withdraw from ESL: Leave other Super League teams stranded

The highly controversial competition saw the "Big Six" Premier League teams — Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal — accept the proposal. AC Milan, Internazionale, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus were also a part of the new league as they all ended up being the founding members of the European Super League.

The announcement of the new competition was made by the teams on Sunday evening. Fans, football pundits and followers of the game were taken aback with the footballing fraternity sitting in awe of the jaw-dropping revelation. Various sections of the stakeholders involved in football including the soccer governing bodies voiced their opinions against the ideology.

All the founding members of the European Super League have come under extreme scrutiny and criticism as football fans took to the streets across England to voice their protest against the competition. Boris Johnson and the UK government had to be involved along with the FA in an attempt to make sure that the European Super League doesn't go ahead. The protest seemed to have worked as all six Premier League teams withdrew and are now set to leave the European Super League.

Why did teams leave Super League? Did UEFA pay Premier League teams money?

Premier League teams shared a sense of joy and relief amongst fans as reports of the English outfits leaving the "elite league" started to flood in on Tuesday evening. However, according to Spanish media publication Mundo Deportivo, the Premier League Big Six teams have not withdrawn because of the pressure from fans, pundits, players, and managers. It goes on to report that the teams left the European Super League because they were ‘offered’ a lot of money by UEFA and not due to ‘threats’ from the stakeholders of the game.

The 12 founding members had planned the new league in order to earn more money and fill their pockets as the clubs looked to manage their financial struggles amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The new proposed European Super League was set to be played as a better alternative to Champions League and Europa League football which would have had a massive effect on UEFA's financials. The current situation is pretty dynamic and it is too soon to tell if there is any truth to the reports.