UEFA President Ceferin "Not Afraid" Of Super League Clubs Barcelona, Juventus And Madrid

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has voiced his opinion against FC Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus for opting against leaving their European Super League status and persisting to remain associated with the highly controversial tournament. The UEFA president has also gone as far as to claim that the three clubs are paralysing themselves rather than dampening the growth of European football.

Which clubs are a part of European Super League?

Starting off with 12 clubs named as the founding members of the European Super League, the highly controversial competition now only has three teams left in it with nine of the twelve clubs withdrawing due to external pressure from fans and various other factors. It all started with the six Premier League members of the Super League withdrawing themselves with the other teams starting to follow in the English clubs' footsteps.

European Super League update

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus came out all guns blazing by releasing a fresh statement regarding their involvement in European Super League and smashed UEFA for their constant criticism in recent times. Their statement accuses UEFA of a "flagrant breach of the decision of the courts of justice." Aleksander Ceferin reverted back with a comment suggesting that with the teams' approach towards the European Super League the clubs will "paralyse themselves."

The UEFA president also refrained from making public comments and refused to share any updates on the disciplinary proceedings that Real Madrid, Juventus and FC Barcelona might face if they continue with the plans for the breakaway league. Speaking with Sky Italy, Aleksander Ceferin was quoted saying how strange it was for him to see Juventus, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona share a public statement of being a part of the Super League and also apply to play in the Champions League.

He also spoke about the "strange approach" by ESL teams and revealed how they could have called or sent a letter across to set up a meeting. Rather the ESL clubs decided to just send some press releases demanding to sit down and have a dialogue with the UEFA. Ceferin went on to firmly claimed that he is "not afraid of those things" and hit back at the ESL club trio for their actions against UEFA

The three clubs are doing everything they can in their power, including approaching the European Union Court of Justice. The ESL clubs are claiming that UEFA and FIFA have been violating EU competition laws and have been breaking the European Union rules. Citing UEFA's strong position, the three ESL clubs have alleged UEFA's operation with a cartel and claimed that they have been abusing the EU Antitrust Policy.