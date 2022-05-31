UEFA Reveals Champions League Team Of Season, Names Best Player; Check Full Awards List

After a cracking and nail-biting UEFA Champions League (UCL) final between La Liga giants Real Madrid and Premier League heavyweights Liverpool, the tournament's social media handle has announced the team of the season. Los Blancos striker Karim Benzema was unsurprisingly named the player of the season having scored 15 goals in the competition in just 12 games.

The Frenchman was by far the most important player in Los Blancos' side, who seemed down and out until Benzema inspired them to some incredible comebacks against the likes of PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City. While Benzema won the player of the season, 21-year-old Vinicius Junior, whose goal split the two teams in the final, was named the young player of the season.

Here is a look at the UEFA Champions League team of the season that consists of four Real Madrid and Liverpool players, and a player each from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Chelsea and Manchester City.

UEFA Champions League team of the season revealed

Alongside the player of the season Karim Benzema, and young player of the campaign Vinicius Junior, the other two Real Madrid stars in the UEFA Champions League team of the season include midfielder Luka Modric and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who made some stunning saves to deny Liverpool in the final.

🥇 UEFA's Technical Observer panel have named Real Madrid's Karim Benzema as the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season 👏👏👏@Benzema | #UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 31, 2022

While the Reds failed to win the final, they displayed some outstanding defensive prowess throughout the tournament. As a result, the UCL team of the season 2021/22 include Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson, centre-back Virgil van Dijk, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and defensive midfielder Fabinho.

🥇 UEFA's Technical Observer panel have named Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior as the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Young Player of the Season 👏👏👏@vinijr | #UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 31, 2022

Meanwhile, UCL's technical panel also included star PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, who almost single-handedly guided his side to the Champions League quarter-finals before eventual champions Real Madrid mounted an incredible comeback. The Frenchman scored six goals in eight UCL matches, including both goals for PSG against Los Blancos in the Round of 16.

Another player included in the team of the season was Chelsea centre-back, Antonio Rudiger, who had a fantastic season at the back. The last player included in the UEFA Champions League team of the season is Manchester City's star attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who was instrumental in guiding his side to the semi-finals before they too were defeated by Real Madrid in the semis.