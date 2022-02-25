UEFA has decided to move the 2022 Champions League final from Saint Petersburg, Russia due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The decision comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine.

The Champions League final will now be held in Paris. The Champions League final was scheduled to be held at Saint Petersburg's Gazprom Arena on May 28.

UEFA issued a statement saying, "The UEFA executive committee decided to relocate the final of the 2021-22 UEFA Men's Champions League from St Petersburg to Stade de France in St Denis. The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday May 28 at 2100 CET.

"UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic president Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football's most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis."

Russia launched a full-scale military operation in Ukraine on Thursday following which three football associations wrote to FIFA, expressing their concern regarding the ongoing conflict. The associations urged FIFA to cancel the 2022 World Cup qualifier matches that are scheduled to be held in Russia.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had called on UEFA to move the Champions League final out of Russia in the wake of military escalation in Ukraine.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also called on sporting bodies all over the world to cancel all international events that are slated to be held in Russia. The former Soviet Republic is also slated to host the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi this year. Although Formula One has not made any official announcement regarding the matter, it is understood that the Russian GP will most likely be cancelled this year as organising a race in the country might give a bad name to the organisation.

