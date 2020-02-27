Espanyol Vs Wolves Live Streaming Details, Team News, Europa League Live Telecast

Wolves will enter their UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second-leg clash against RCD Espanyol as clear favourites to go through. Espanyol suffered a humbling 0-4 defeat at the Molineux Stadium last week and will hope to restore their pride in front of home fans on Thursday night. The Premier League side will expect to comfortably make the next round as they aim for glory in Europe this season. Here are the Espanyol vs Wolves live streaming details along with Europa League updates.

Espanyol will be looking to overturn a 0-4 deficit against Wolves on Thursday night. The last time an English team played at the RCDE Stadium was back in 1961 against Birmingham City. Wolves are currently unbeaten in their six away games in the Europa League this season. Wolves' hat-trick hero from the previous match, Diogo Jota, is currently the joint-top scorer in the Europa League this season. Read further to get Espanyol vs Wolves live streaming information and updates.

Espanyol vs Wolves live streaming - Competition: UEFA Europa League 2019-20

Espanyol vs Wolves live streaming: - Date and Time: Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:25 PM IST

Espanyol vs Wolves live streaming - Venue: RCDE Stadium

Where to Watch Espanyol vs Wolves live streaming in India: Sony ESPN Network and Sony LIV

