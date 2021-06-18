Ukraine Star Yarmolenko Plays With Coca-Cola, Heineken Bottles During Presser: WATCH

Andriy Yarmolenko has joined the long list of players to get involved in Euro 2020's bizarre Coca-Cola controversy during a press conference on Thursday. The Ukraine winger jokingly mocked Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba by asking for Coca-Cola and Heineken to sponsor him. Italian youngster Manuel Locatelli also removed a Coca-Cola bottle from his table before talking to the press after the Azzurri beat Switzerland 3-0 on Wednesday.

Yarmolenko video adds to Euro 2020 Coca Cola controversy after Ronaldo, Pogba and Locatelli

Earlier this week, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to be irked when he saw a few bottles of Coca-Cola in front of him for a press conference before his team's Euro 2020 opener against Hungary. Ronaldo moved the Coke bottles to the side before holding up a water bottle and shouting 'agua', which is Portuguese for 'water'. Ronaldo's swipe at the dizzy drink sent ripples through the tournament with Manuel Locatelli even jumping on the bandwagon by repeating the gesture on Wednesday.

Yarmolenko has joined in on the Coca Cola & Heineken bottle banter



He’s down for some new sponsorship deals



‘I’mma put Coca Cola and Heineken together on the table - do get in touch with me, fellas’



😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0sVJJQn6R9 — Zorya Londonsk (@ZoryaLondonsk) June 17, 2021

However, on Thursday, West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko took a more humorous approach when he addressed the media following Ukraine's 2-1 victory against North Macedonia as he moved the Coke bottles into the camera shot. The 31-year-old, who picked up the MOTM award said: "Can I do something? I saw Ronaldo doing this. I want to move the [Coca-Cola bottles] here and I want to move the beer here. Coke and Heineken, please get in touch."

Yarmolenko's wind-up came just a few hours after Scotland international John McGinn also had a little joke about the Coke bottles story. When he arrived for his press conference and saw there was only water on the table, he said with a wry smile: "Nae Coke?" Belgium star Romelu Lukaku also followed in the footsteps of Yarmolenko and encouraged Coke to get in touch with his agent.

Euro 2020 Heineken controversy: Paul Pogba moves beer bottle from presser

France ace Paul Pogba also mirrored Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub by removing a Heineken beer bottle during his press conference on Tuesday. Pogba, who was awarded the Man of the Match award for his display against Germany, wasted no time in removing the beverage which was placed in front of him upon sitting down at his press conference in front of journalists.

However, some fans were quick to point out that Pogba is a devout Muslim and hence, does not drink alcohol which is why he removed a Heineken bottle from his sight, despite the fact it was the brand's non-alcoholic version that the European Championships are being used to promote.

Image Credits - uefa.com