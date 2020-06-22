Ukrainian Premier League Postpones Another Game As Two Players Tests COVID-19 Positive

Ukrainian Premier League has once again postponed another match -- it's fourth, as two more players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the reports, two players from the Football Club Olympic Donetsk were found to have been infected with the virus ahead of their scheduled match on June 22 against Karpaty Lviv. On Saturday, the top governing body of Ukraine announced its decided to postpone the match to a further date.

Olympic Donetsk's Official Statement

FC Olympic Donetsk official statement read, "Dear friends, Unfortunately, the pandemic that hit the whole world got to our team. Two Olympic players passed positive tests for COVID-19. Disappointing news found our team in Lutsk, where the Donetsk team arrived at the match of the 27th round of the FBL against the Carpathians."

"In connection with the above information, the match Karpaty - Olimpik, scheduled for Sunday, June 21, will not take place. The Donetsk club will go home, where re-testing will take place on Tuesday. Ill children will be isolated according to the medical protocol. We will keep you informed about the situation through our official website and social networks. Take care of yourself and strictly adhere to the recommendations of the Ministry of Health!," as per the statement on its official website.

Image: FC Olympic/ Twitter