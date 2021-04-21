ULS Vs JNB Dream11: Ulsan Hyundai Vs Jeonbuk FC Prediction And Team News

A top-of-the-table clash awaits us in K League 1 as Ulsan Hyundai take on Jeonbuk FC in their upcoming match on Wednesday. The Korean League fixture is set to be played on April 21 at the Ulsan Munsu Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 03:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at ULS vs JNB Dream11 Team, top picks, alongside other details of this encounter.

ðŸ‘€ All eyes turn to Ulsan this Wednesday evening as the top two clash for the first time this season. @KLeagueUnited's @Matt_Binns previews the match. #KLeague | #Kë¦¬ê·¸ | #ULSvJEO — K League (@kleague) April 20, 2021

ULS vs JNB Match Preview

Ulsan Hyundai will head into the game following a poor result as the visitors suffered a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Suwon Bluewings in their latest competitive outing. Currently slotted second on the K league table, Ulsan Hyundai have recorded six wins and two draws while losing the same number of games and will start the match with 20 points against their name. Trailing Jeonbuk FC by six points before their clash, Ulsan Hyundai will aim to get back on the winning ways and look to bridge the gap by narrowing it down to three points on Wednesday. However, they face an uphill task and will have to play some of their best football if they want to walk snatch away three points against Jeonbuk FC.

Jeonbuk FC on the other hand starts the match brimming with confidence as the hosts are yet to taste a defeat in the ongoing K League campaign. Featuring in 10 league games so far Jeonbuk FC has managed to record eight wins while playing out two draws accumulating 26 points so far. Heading into the match after registering a narrow 1-0 win over Seongnam FC in their latest outing, the hosts hold a 6 point lead over their Wednesday opponents and will see this match as an opportunity to extend their gap and solidify their position as the top team in the league win a win.

ULS vs JNB Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- S. Iljutcenko or K. In-Seong

Vice-Captain- Kyo-Won or L. Dong-Jun

ULS vs JNB Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – J. Hyeon-woo

Defenders – C. Hee-Won, K. Tae-Hwan, C. Bo-Kyeong, K. Kee-Hee

Midfielders – K. In-Seong, T. Kunimoto, Y. Bit-gram

Strikers – S. Iljutcenko, L. Dong-Jun, H. Kyo-Won

ULS vs JNB Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams are expected to play a thrilling encounter on Wednesday. However, given the current form, Jeonbuk FC start the match as favourites and are expected to register a narrow win over Ulsan Hyundai at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction- Ulsan Hyundai 1-2 Jeonbuk FC

Note: The above ULS vs JNB Dream11 prediction, ULS vs JNB Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ULS vs JNB Dream11 Team and ULS vs JNB Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.