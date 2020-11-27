ULS Vs PG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, AFC Champions League Game Preview

Ulsan Hyundai takes on Perth Glory in the AFC Champions League Group F game at the Education City Stadium, Qatar. The fixture will be played on Friday, November 27 at 3:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our ULS vs PG Dream11 prediction, ULS vs PG Dream11 team and the probable ULS vs PG playing 11.

ULS vs PG live: ULS vs PG Dream11 prediction and preview

Late heroics from Ulsan Hyundai substitutes Kim In-sung and Junior Negrao ensured that the team walked away with all three points and maintained their position on the top of the league in the Group F. While A-League side were on a course to victory until an 89th-minute equalizer, and they could not even end with a point after conceding in stoppage time. Perth Glory will have very little hopes of progressing to the knockout stage but will give their best when they take the field. Based on recent form and run of results, our ULS vs PG match prediction is a win again for Ulsan Hyundai.

ULS vs PG live: Ulsan Hyundai vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head

Perth Glory sit at the bottom of Group F with zero points from their first three games, while Ulsan Hyundai are on top with seven points from three matches. The two sides met for the first time, two days ago in a reverse fixture with Ulsan Hyundai snaring the victory with two late strikes.

ULS vs PG Dream11 prediction: Probable ULS vs PG playing 11

Ulsan Hyundai probable 11 - Jo Su-huk, Jeong Dong-ho, Kim Kee-hee, Dave Bulthuis, Jason Davidson, Jin-Ho Sin, Yoon Bit-garam, Lee Sang-heon, Lee Chung-yong, Júnior Negrão, Kim In-sung

Perth Glory probable 11 - Tando Velaphi, Joshua Rawlins, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Luke Bodnar, Dane Ingham, Daniel Stynes, Brandon Wilson, Diego Castro, Declan Hughes, Bryce Bafford, Bruno Fornaroli

ULS vs PG live: Top picks for ULS vs PG Dream11 team

ULS vs PG live: Ulsan Hyundai top picks

Júnior Negrão

Kim In-sung

ULS vs PG live: Perth Glory top picks

Bruno Fornaroli

Daniel Stynes

ULS vs PG Dream11 prediction: ULS vs PG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Tando Velaphi

Defenders - Dave Bulthuis, Jason Davidson, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Luke Bodnar

Midfielders - Kim In-sung, Yoon Bit-garam, Daniel Stynes (C), Brandon Wilson

Forwards - Júnior Negrão (VC), Bruno Fornaroli

Note: The above ULS vs PG Dream11 prediction, ULS vs PG Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ULS vs PG Dream11 team and ULS vs PG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Perth Glory Twitter