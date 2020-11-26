ISL 2020-21: FC Goa Coach Juan Ferrando Disappointed With Referee’s Decision Vs Mumbai

Redeem Tlang made his FC Goa debut but it quickly turned into a nightmare as the referee in the 40th minute gave him his marching orders for to a poor high-footed challenge on Hernan Santana. While speaking to the media in the post-match presser, Juan Ferrando preferred to be ambiguous about the officiating during the 90 minutes. “I prefer not to talk about the referees because everyone knows what is the level here,” he commented.

The FC Goa team were down to ten men against a free-flowing Mumbai side and Juan Ferrando had to move to his backup plan. Ferrando's Plan B almost worked wonders before a late penalty from Adam le Fondre earned Mumbai City FC the three points. The game was close to being over but Lenny Rodrigues handled the ball inside his area in injury-time and Mumbai were awarded a penalty, which they duly converted.

The FC Goa manager said that he could change the plan to B or C, but with 10 players it was always difficult. "It is difficult to play against a good team (with 10 men). Before the red card, it was a beautiful game with two teams trying to play football. After the red, it was necessary to go to plan ‘B’. The plan ‘B’ was good for a bit. It is difficult to talk about stats today. With 10 players it is difficult to play," he stated.

ISL 2020-21: "Our mentality is always three points" - Juan Ferrando

“Today, it is difficult to know about what happened. The real situation was that the team was working a lot. Our focus now is on the next game against NorthEast. It is very important to help the players, to work and to prepare for the next game," Ferrando stated. He continued by saying that Goa need to work hard to get better results and move up the ISL standings. "In my opinion, one point is not good. I repeat all the time in press conferences, our mentality is always three points. We need to continue working,” he stated.

Ready to roar and fight back hard! 💪🏻



Who else is with us? 🔥#RiseAgain #ForcaGoa pic.twitter.com/HuMsW1oNFV — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 26, 2020

Image credits: FC Goa Twitter