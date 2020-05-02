UWNT Shocked By Court's Dismissal Of Equal Pay Claims; Set To Appeal Decision

United States Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) has stated that the team was shocked after a federal judge dismissed the unequal pay claim by the team. A spokesperson has stated that the team will appeal the decision by the court. The dismissal has delivered a crushing blow to the team’s four-year legal campaign against the United States Soccer Federation.

READ: US: Women’s Soccer Claim Of Unequal Pay Tossed, Can Argue Travel

Women's team set to appeal decision

Molly Levinson, a spokesperson for the USWNT said, "We are confident in our case and steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that girls and women who play this sport will not be valued as lesser just because of their gender. We have learned that there are tremendous obstacles to change; we know that it takes bravery and courage and perseverance to stand up to them. We will appeal and press on. Words cannot express our gratitude to all who support us."

Soon after the verdict, two time World Cup winner and co-Captain of the National soccer team, Megan Rainoe said that the fight against equal pay will not stop. In a tweet, she said that the women's team will not stop fighting for equality.

We will never stop fighting for EQUALITY. — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) May 2, 2020

Since 2016, the women's team has been fighting for equality with their male counterparts and are seeking backpay totaling nearly $67 million. Twenty-eight players, including stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, were part of the original suit filed against U.S. Soccer in March alleging institutionalized gender discrimination that includes inequitable compensation between the men’s and women’s teams.

READ: Fight Will Not Stop, Says Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe After Dismissal Of Unequal Pay Claims

The federation has maintained that compensation for each team is the result of separate collective bargaining agreements and that the pay structures are different as a result. Men’s team players are paid largely by appearance and performance, while the contract for the women’s team includes provisions for health care and other benefits, as well as salaries in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The players disputed U.S. Soccer’s claims that some of them made more than their male counterparts, maintaining that if men had been as successful as the women’s team, they would have earned far more.

In a 32-page decision, U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner on Friday granted in part a motion for summary judgment by the U.S. Soccer Federation. He rejected the Equal Pay Act allegations but left intact the Civil Rights Act claims.

READ: PL Undecided On Future, To Follow Govt Guidelines & Consult Players Before Resuming

READ: Croatia's 2018 WC Coach Calls For More Local Presence In Indian Leagues