PL Undecided On Future, To Follow Govt Guidelines & Consult Players Before Resuming

Premier League on Friday announced that no decision has been made regarding the suspension or the return of the competition during the shareholders meeting held on Friday. The league was halted in March after the risk due to the virus increased and Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive.

READ: Sergio Aguero Raises Concerns, Says Players Are Worried To Return Amid Covid Crisis

Premier League undecided on future

At a meeting of Shareholders, clubs discussed possible steps to resume the 2019/20 season



The League and clubs will only return to training and playing with Government guidance, under expert advice and after consultation with players and managers



More: https://t.co/GJr8UN1Kzb pic.twitter.com/b5TjUkKcxp — Premier League (@premierleague) May 1, 2020

"The Premier League’s priority is the health and safety of players, coaches, managers, club staff, supporters and the wider community. The League and clubs are considering the first tentative moves forward and will only return to training and playing with Government guidance, under expert medical advice and after consultation with players and managers," the Premier League said in a statement.

The League welcomed the creation of the Government medical working group for a return of elite sport, which met for the first time this morning.

No decisions were taken at today’s Shareholders’ meeting and clubs exchanged views on the information provided regarding "Project Restart".

READ: Liverpool 'disappointed' With Mayor Joe Anderson's Comments Over Return Of Football

Ealier, Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has stated that most players are worried about returning to playing football due to the threat of coronavirus. Aguero cited the threat posed to the families of the players as well.

In an interview with Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito, Aguero said that majority of the players are scared because they have families and babies and children and exposing themselves to the virus could possibly expose them as well. Aguero went on to add that the virus does scare him and he has remained indoors because of the rise in the asymptotic cases.

Manchester City players have not been asked to return to training yet, however, a few teams have started training, albeit with strict restrictions.

READ: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Stresses The Need To Develop Football At The Grassroot Level

READ: Brazil's President Bolsonaro Wants Soccer To Return Amid Pandemic