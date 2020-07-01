Valencia Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Stream, Team News, LaLiga Preview

Valencia face Athletic Bilbao in their next home game as the LaLiga fixtures come thick and fast for the clubs. The game will take place at the Mestalla. The Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao game will kickoff on July 1 at 11 PM IST. Currently, Valencia occupy the 8th position on the LaLiga table while Athletic Bilbao are placed 9th place in the LaLiga table.

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao live stream details and match preview

Both clubs have just one point separating them in the LaLiga table, and the Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao live match promises to be a closely fought encounter. With a place in European competition up for grabs, the Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao game takes on added importance in this round of LaLiga fixtures. Valencia find themselves in the middle of a torrid run of form. The club have won only two out of their last 10 LaLiga fixtures. Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, have been in solid form after LaLiga fixtures resumed after the break. They have recorded eight points from five games, with their only recent loss coming against Barcelona at Camp Nou

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao live stream: Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga live

Game : Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao

: Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Date and time : Wednesday, July 1, 11 PM IST

: Wednesday, July 1, 11 PM IST Venue : Mestalla Stadium

: Mestalla Stadium Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao live stream: LaLiga's Facebook page

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao live stream: Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga live full squads

Valencia: Jaume Doménech, Jasper Cillessen, Cristian Rivero, Thierry Correia, Jaume Costa, Eliaquim Mangala, Gabriel, Mouctar Diakhaby, José Gayà, Daniel Wass, Cristiano Piccini, Ezequiel Garay, Javi Jiménez, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Carlos Soler, Dani Parejo, Kang-In Lee, Francis Coquelin, Ferrán Torres, Maxi Gómez, Alessandro Florenzi, Vicente Esquerdo, Pablo Gozalbez Gilabert, Gonçalo Guedes, Kevin Gameiro, Denis Cheryshev, Manuel Vallejo, Rodrigo, Rubén Sobrino

Athletic Bilbao: Unai Simon, Jokin Ezkieta, Iago Herrerin, Jon Sillero, Dani Vivian, Ander Capa, Unai Nunez, Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Lekue, Mikel Balenziaga, Oscar de Marcos, Unai Vencedor, Benat Etxebarria, Oihan Sancet, Gaizka Larrazabal, Unai Lopez, Dani Garcia, Inigo Cordoba, Mikel Vesga, Ibai Gomez, Mikel San Jose, Iker Muniain, Kenan Kodro, Asier Villalibre, Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia-Escudero

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao live stream: Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao team news

LaLiga fixtures, Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao live stream: Valencia predicted XI

Cillessen; Florenzi; Paulista, Mangala, Costa; Torres, Kondogbia, Parejo, Guedes; Gameiro, Gomez

LaLiga fixtures, Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao live stream: Athletic Bilbao predicted XI

Simon; Capa, Alvarez, Martinez, Yuri; Lopez, D.Garcia; Williams, Sancet, Muniain; R.Garcia