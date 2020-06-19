Rodrigo Goal Disallowed: Valencia Stars Create Chaos, Dani Parejo Left Furious

Los Che captain Dani Parejo was absolutely furious when referee Jose Antonio Sanchez Martinez ruled out Rodrigo's opening goal during the Real Madrid vs Valencia clash at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on Thursday night. Maxi Gomez, who was offside at the time, was adjudged to have interfered with play when the ball deflected off Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane and then into the path of Valencia striker Rodrigo. The Real Madrid vs Valencia clash ended 3-0 in favour of the hosts but the Rodrigo goal disallowed in the first half become the much-talked-about topic on social media.

🎙 Rodrigo Moreno: “We can't do anything. This year we aren't being favoured much by VAR, and unfortunately some very doubtful decisions have gone against us. We have three days in which to recover now, and face Osasuna in the best way possible”#RealMadridValencia pic.twitter.com/pBJAOuWujT — Valencia CF🦇💯 #AMUNTWorld 🌍 (@valenciacf_en) June 18, 2020

Rodrigo goal VAR check: Rodrigo goal disallowed leads to mayhem

The Rodrigo goal disallowed in the 22nd minute of the Real Madrid vs Valencia game sparked chaos amongst the Valencia players and Dani Parejo was livid with Martinez after his decision to overturn the goal. A VAR check indicated that the ball had come off Varane before the falling to Rodrigo who slotted the ball into the net. The players gathered around the sidelines as Sanchez Martinez reviewed the replay on a screen.

Unfortunately, Rodrigo's strike partner Maxi Gomez was deemed offside from Carlos Soler's through ball by VAR due to his interference in play despite not making any contact with the ball. The Rodrigo goal disallowed in the first half led to a massive controversy on the pitch with a number of Valencia players moaning about the decision.

🎙️@gomez_maxi9



"I didn't touch the ball and I didn't do anything -not even make a move towards the ball"



"From now we are going to focus on Sunday's game. Every match is a final, and we are going to go out there to win them all"#AMUNTWorld 🌍 pic.twitter.com/TMSYDCKueT — Valencia CF🦇💯 #AMUNTWorld 🌍 (@valenciacf_en) June 19, 2020

LaLiga news: Rodrigo goal disallowed

Dani Parejo was one Valencia star that failed to hold back his rage following the Rodrigo goal disallowed and yelled, 'It's always the same s***', always the same', highlighting the unjust decision that went against his team following the VAR check. Another player shouted, 'How is that possible!' as a frustrated Jose Gaya received a yellow card for his complaints. Valencia boss Albert Celades opened up on the Rodrigo disallowed goal and rued the 'unfair' decision in his post-match interview

☕️📰 Madridistas, re-live @marcoasensio10's comeback goal, a brace and golazo from @Benzema and more from our win against @valenciacf_en!



📽️📸 Highlights, match report and photo gallery below! 👇 #HalaMadrid | #RMLiga — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 19, 2020

LaLiga live: Real Madrid vs Valencia

Apart from the Rodrigo goal disallowed early in the game, Valencia had very few openings as Zinedine Zidane's men showed their class in the second period. Karim Benzema scored a brace while Marco Asensio came off the bench to score with his first touch of the game. Valencia substitute Lee Kain-In saw a red card late in the game for a foul on Sergio Ramos.

LaLiga news: La Liga table

The win put Real Madrid back within two points of leaders Barcelona with nine matchdays remaining. The Karim Benzema brace led him to become the fifth-highest goalscorer for Real Madrid with 243 goals. Real Madrid will travel to the Reale Arena on June 21 to face Real Sociedad in their next LaLiga live clash.

