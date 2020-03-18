The Debate
COVID-19: Valencia Defender Elaquim Mangala Took Positive Diagnosis As A 'joke'

Football News

Eliaquim Mangala revealed that he thought the COVID-19 diagnosis was a joke. Valencia have confirmed 35 percent of their staff members tested positive.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

Spain is currently the second-most affected country in Europe by the COVID-19 pandemic. A reported number of 11,178 positive COVID-19 cases have been registered with 491 casualties as of March 18, 2020. LaLiga football has been suspended until further notice in order to protect players from coronavirus in Spain. Valencia's Eliaquim Mangala was the latest LaLiga player to test positive for the COVID-19 strain.

Coronavirus in Spain

Valencia confirm 35 percent of staff members have tested positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus in Spain

Valencia's Ezequiel Garay was the first player in LaLiga to test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus in Spain

Valencia's Eliaquim Mangala thought COVID-19 diagnosis was a joke

Speaking to AS, LaLiga player Eliaquim Mangala revealed that he thought his COVID-19 diagnosis was a joke. The former Manchester City man was quoted saying "On Friday at the club, we did some tests, simple ones. I didn't have any symptoms, I was just like every day. So, when on Sunday morning the doctor told me I was positive, I was shocked. I thought it was a joke at first. But when he talked about quarantine, for 14 days, staying away from my kids, I understood it wasn’t a joke." 

First Published:
