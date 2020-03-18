COVID-19: Valencia Defender Elaquim Mangala Took Positive Diagnosis As A 'joke'

Spain is currently the second-most affected country in Europe by the COVID-19 pandemic. A reported number of 11,178 positive COVID-19 cases have been registered with 491 casualties as of March 18, 2020. LaLiga football has been suspended until further notice in order to protect players from coronavirus in Spain. Valencia's Eliaquim Mangala was the latest LaLiga player to test positive for the COVID-19 strain.

Coronavirus in Spain

Valencia confirm 35 percent of staff members have tested positive for COVID-19

Valencia say club have more cases of first team players/staff with coronavirus. Five announced yesterday. Now say 35 percent of those tested have the virus. All cases are asymptomatic which shows importance of staying at home even more even if feel fine pic.twitter.com/k8AvmZPCRI — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) March 16, 2020

Valencia's Ezequiel Garay was the first player in LaLiga to test positive for COVID-19

BREAKING: Valencia's Ezequiel Garay is the first La Liga player to test positive for coronavirus pic.twitter.com/WOhy3HGFX6 — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 15, 2020

Valencia's Eliaquim Mangala thought COVID-19 diagnosis was a joke

💙 Eliaquim Mangala reacts on Instagram after being tested positive for COVID-19:#MCFC | @ManCity pic.twitter.com/97IQ2jEFOR — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) March 15, 2020

Speaking to AS, LaLiga player Eliaquim Mangala revealed that he thought his COVID-19 diagnosis was a joke. The former Manchester City man was quoted saying "On Friday at the club, we did some tests, simple ones. I didn't have any symptoms, I was just like every day. So, when on Sunday morning the doctor told me I was positive, I was shocked. I thought it was a joke at first. But when he talked about quarantine, for 14 days, staying away from my kids, I understood it wasn’t a joke."

