Valentino Rossi Claims Not Even Seeing Morbidelli's Bike Flying Over His Head

Moto GP legend Valentino Rossi has urged drivers to be more responsible after narrowly escaping a horror crash during Sunday's Austrian GP. While Rossi acknowledged Johann Zarco didn't initiate the incident “intentionally," he insisted safety of the racers belongs to the opponents and it is "much more important than gaining a position."

Austrian GP crash video

While attempting to brake for Turn 3, Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco crashed against each other, resulting in both racers being thrown out of their bikes. The two tangled bikes flew like unguided missiles towards Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales, who were a few places ahead navigating the turn.

Miraculously, both Ross and Vinales avoided being hit by either of the bikes. Zarco's Ducati flew across the track ahead of Vinales before smashing an air fence. Meanwhile, Morbidelli's bike missed Rossi by just inches as it flew between the pair before being completely destroyed after the crash.

After the race, Valentino Rossi, who finished at the 5th position, admitted it was the "scariest moment of his career." "We have to pray to somebody, everybody has to pray to who he decides. But, f**k. I feel bad. I was scared, very much. Because today was very dangerous," the seven-time World Champion said during the press conference.

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old Italian racer shared cam footage of his helmet to social media, explaining how he did not even see Morbidelli’s bike flying over his head. While the racer was grateful no one was hurt, he insisted this incident should make everybody think, especially the drivers. "The images from my camera are the ones that scare me the most because from here you can understand the speed with which Franco's bike crossed the track right in front of me," Rossi wrote in a subsequent post.

"She passed so hard that I didn't even see her when I got back to the pits I was already shaken enough to have seen Zarco's bike literally fly over Maverick's head. Miraculously no one was hurt but I hope this incident makes everyone think, especially us drivers."

Valentino Rossi further added that although unintentional, Zarco did make a "serious error of assessment" which a "MotoGP rider cannot afford." Rossi explained how braking right in front of Morbidelli, did not offer him the time to slow down, which inadvertently resulted in Morbidelli crashing against Zarco at nearly 310 km/h. "I understand that in the race we play a lot and everyone gives their best to stay in front, but we must not forget that ours is a dangerous sport and that our safety belongs to our opponents is much more important than gaining a position," Rossi concluded.

Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco both left the race track with only minor cuts and bruises. Morbidelli reportedly had himself checked in a nearby hospital after the crash. Meanwhile, it was later reported that Zarco fractured his right wrist during the accident. The 30-year-old will undergo surgery on Wednesday.

(Image Credits: Valentino Rossi Twitter Handle)