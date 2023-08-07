Lionel Messi has yet again saved the night of the sinking Inter Miami on Monday in the Leagues Cup 2023 Round of 16 against FC Dallas in Texas. The hard-fought match went on to the penalties after it witnessed 8 goals in the first 90 minutes of play. The Argentine star scored another brace to keep David Beckham’s Miami alive in the competition.

3 things you need to know

Jordi Alba had 2 assists against FC Dallas

Messi has scored a brace in his 3rd consecutive match for Miami

Inter Miami beat FC Dallas on 5-4 penalties

What happened during the first half?

Inter Miami and FC Dallas' eagerly awaited Leagues Cup knockout match got underway in the sweltering Texas sun at a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius). Both teams entered the game with intent, but Lionel Messi had an immediate impact on Inter Miami. Jordi Alba, his former FC Barcelona teammate, expertly set up Messi's left-footed effort from outside the penalty area in the sixth minute. This was Messi's first goal for his new American team outside of Florida.

7' | Jordi ➡️ Messi to put us on the board early in the match 👏👏#DALvMIA | 0-1 | 📺 #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV pic.twitter.com/ZTIM2k819g — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 7, 2023

Despite Messi's early goal, FC Dallas continued to fight back. In the first half, goals by Facundo Quignon and Bernard Kamungo helped to overturn Messi's earlier goal's 1-0 disadvantage. FC Dallas led the match 2-1 at the end of the first half, paving the way for an entertaining second half.

What happened during the second half?

Both teams showed off their attacking prowess in the second half, making for an exciting display. Messi of Inter Miami continued to impress, with a number of captivating free-kick attempts that had the 19,096 people in the sold-out audience on their feet and recording the action with their smartphones.

Argentina-born Alan Velasco expertly curled a bouncing free-kick into the goal to make it 3-1 for Inter Miami in the 63rd minute. In order to keep the game going, FC Dallas rallied back, and Benjamin Cremaschi scored in the 65th minute. The tension increased when Robert Taylor's own goal gave FC Dallas a 4-2 lead in the 68th minute.

OTRO GOLAZO DE NUESTRO CAPITÁN 🫡 🫡🫡#DALvMIA | 4-4 pic.twitter.com/aOhBw7LJGZ — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 7, 2023

Inter Miami fought back valiantly, though, and in the 80th minute, FC Dallas let up an own goal, bringing the score to 4-4. As the game heated up, Messi produced another incredible play in the 85th minute, beating FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes with a left-footed free kick to tie the score for Inter Miami.

A penalty shootout had to take place to decide the winner after the game ended in a 4-4 draw. Inter Miami maintained composure to win the shootout 5-3, with Benjamin Cremaschi providing the winning margin. Inter Miami will play the winner of Charlotte FC vs. Houston in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals after their victory.

(With inputs from AP)