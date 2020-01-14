Ernesto Valverde's Sacking By Barcelona Re-ignites 'Divock Origi Curse' Talks

LaLiga champions FC Barcelona have sacked their manager Ernesto Valverde on January 13, 2020. The club have named Quique Setien as the next manager for the Catalan giants. However, Valverde’s sacking has re-ignited debate on the ‘Divock Origi curse’.

According to the debate, Origi had scored three braces - against Everton, Arsenal and Barcelona. Managers of all these clubs have been sacked since then.

The latest victim of the curse of Divock Origi. He scored three braces in 2019, v Barcelona, Arsenal and Everton. Valverde, Emery and Silva have all since been sacked. https://t.co/SpQJmm6kCM — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) January 13, 2020

He needs a wrestling style name Divock ‘Career Killer’ Origi — Alfie (@alfie887) January 13, 2020

Origi, I'm on my knees.

Please score man Utd brace this weekend. — Yohanna A. (@skeshi1) January 13, 2020

Divock Origi scored twice to knock out Barcelona from the Champions League

Liverpool forward Divock Origi was instrumental in Liverpool’s Champions League triumph last season. Barcelona and Liverpool faced off in the 2018-19 Champions League semi-final. Barcelona were leading 3-0 on aggregate after the first leg, but were knocked out by the Reds after they smashed the Catalans 4-0 at Anfield. Divock Origi scored twice to help his side reach the Champions League final.

Divock Origi scored a brace against Everton in the Premier League

Liverpool played against Everton in the Premier League in December 2019. The Reds cruised past their opponents with ease, scoring five past the Everton defence. Divock Origi scored twice to ensure a comfortable win for Jurgen Klopp. The defeat marked the sacking of Everton manager Marco Silva. He was subsequently replaced by Carlo Ancelotti.

Divock Origi equalised in the injury time against Arsenal

Divock Origi scored an equaliser in the injury time of the Round of 16 clash of Carabao Cup. The thrilling clash saw both the sides score 5 goals each. However, the game ended in Liverpool’s favour after Arsenal could not maintain their momentum in the penalty shootout. Origi had scored earlier in the 61st minute as well. Arsenal manager Unai Emery was subsequently sacked in November 2019 and later replaced by Mikel Arteta.

'Drake Curse' is also being debated by netizens

Drake curse is the most unstoppable force in sports pic.twitter.com/tE7QHg6whw — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) January 12, 2020

Canadian rapper Drake is also considered a curse by fans. It is believed that whenever the artist supports a team, that team suffers, giving rise to the ‘Drake Curse’. ‘Drake curse’ was again in the spotlight after Baltimore Ravens lost to the Tennessee Titans in the NFL playoffs on January 12. The debate has been re-ignited because he had wished Lamar Jackson a happy birthday on Instagram.

Image courtesy-Premierleague.com/Barcelona Twitter handle