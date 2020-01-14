Barcelona Supporters Celebrate Ernesto Valverde's Sacking On Twitter

LaLiga champions FC Barcelona sacked their manager Ernesto Valverde on Monday. The club have named Quique Setien as his replacement. Twitter was abuzz with the sacking as Barcelona fans expressed their happiness on Twitter.

Ernesto Valverde had six months left in his Barcelona contract

Agreement between FC Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde to end his contract as manager of the first team. Thank you for everything, Ernesto. Best of luck in the future. pic.twitter.com/zrIgB1sW2e — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 13, 2020

Ernesto Valverde had six months left in his contract, along with an option to extend it further by a year. However, he was sacked after the team’s not-so-impressive performance in the current season. Though the Catalan giants are currently leading in LaLiga, they were knocked out by Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup recently.

Barcelona fans celebrated Ernesto Valverde's sacking on Twitter

Oh yes! Now I’m officially back from my vacation, time to support my team again ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/5dnMYyDJUW — 𝕵𝖔𝖔𝖏𝖔 (@iam_joojo_) January 13, 2020

Bye bye Valverde,



God knows that Barcelona Fans will not miss you. — Barca Principal (@TheGeniusJaj) January 13, 2020

I've never seen a team be so happy to see a coach leave!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀 — Tigeress (@tigeress_74) January 13, 2020

Barcelona fans in Spain, you should now thank and praise the, Barcelona fans in Saudi Arabia, because it is a major reason for the dismissal of Valverde, because we are very influential people, and when you need us, let us 💙❤️👏🏻🇸🇦🇸🇦 — الزعيم العالمي (@BuF7sc51) January 13, 2020

Thank you for nothing — Anas 🤙 (@Nasmansouri) January 13, 2020

Xavi was also in contention to manage Barcelona

Since the defeat against Atletico Madrid, there had been frequent reports of former Barcelona midfielder Xavi as the club’s next manager. However, Xavi’s present team Al Sadd had categorically denied any such move from the Spaniard. Xavi too is believed to have made it clear that he would not join a club in the middle of the campaign.

Barcelona will next play against Granada in LaLiga

Quique Setien, a former Spanish midfielder, has managed the likes of UD Las Palmas and Real Betis, having a vivid experience of managing in the Spanish top-flight competition. He was the Real Betis manager when they defeated Barcelona 4-3 at Camp Nou in 2018, which is Barcelona's last defeat at home. He is set to manage his first game with Barcelona against Granada in the LaLiga on Sunday, January 19, 2020 (January 20 IST).

