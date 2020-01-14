The Debate
Barcelona Supporters Celebrate Ernesto Valverde's Sacking On Twitter

Football News

Barcelona fans express their happiness to the news of Barcelona sacking their manager Ernesto Valverde on Twitter. Read on for some exciting reactions.

Barcelona

LaLiga champions FC Barcelona sacked their manager Ernesto Valverde on Monday. The club have named Quique Setien as his replacement. Twitter was abuzz with the sacking as Barcelona fans expressed their happiness on Twitter.

Also Read | Iniesta SLAMS Barcelona for Ernesto Valverde treatment amid Xavi rumours

Ernesto Valverde had six months left in his Barcelona contract

Ernesto Valverde had six months left in his contract, along with an option to extend it further by a year. However, he was sacked after the team’s not-so-impressive performance in the current season. Though the Catalan giants are currently leading in LaLiga, they were knocked out by Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup recently.

Also Read | Barcelona eye former star Xavi to replace manager Ernesto Valverde: Reports

Barcelona fans celebrated Ernesto Valverde's sacking on Twitter

Xavi was also in contention to manage Barcelona

Since the defeat against Atletico Madrid, there had been frequent reports of former Barcelona midfielder Xavi as the club’s next manager. However, Xavi’s present team Al Sadd had categorically denied any such move from the Spaniard. Xavi too is believed to have made it clear that he would not join a club in the middle of the campaign.

Also Read | El Clasico: Ernesto Valverde confident of a peaceful match ahead of security threats

Barcelona will next play against Granada in LaLiga

Quique Setien, a former Spanish midfielder, has managed the likes of UD Las Palmas and Real Betis, having a vivid experience of managing in the Spanish top-flight competition. He was the Real Betis manager when they defeated Barcelona 4-3 at Camp Nou in 2018, which is Barcelona's last defeat at home. He is set to manage his first game with Barcelona against Granada in the LaLiga on Sunday, January 19, 2020 (January 20 IST).

Also Read | Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde goes seven Clasico undefeated alongside Guardiola

Published:
