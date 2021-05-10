Van Dijk Injury Update: Will The Liverpool Star Play With Netherlands At Euro 2020?

Liverpool have been without the services of Virgil van Dijk for more than half the season and his absence has proved critical. The reigning Premier League champions' poor form this season as compared to the previous two seasons testifies Van Dijk's importance in the squad. Jurgen Klopp's men are currently sixth on the Premier League table with 57 points after 34 games and are six points behind Leicester City, who occupy the last Champions League spot.

If Liverpool's form is anything to go by, that is the kind of leader at the back Netherlands could be missing when they head to the Euro 2020. So, here is a look at the Van Dijk injury update and the Netherlands squad Euro 2020. According to the Euro 2020 schedule, the tournament will take place from June 11-July 11, 2021.

Liverpool injury news: Virgil van Dijk injury update

Virgil van Dijk has been sidelined since October when he suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage while playing against Everton at Goodison Park. The Dutch fans are hopeful that their captain can return to the team after they saw the defender posted a video earlier this month of him sprinting on the pitch at the club's AXA Training Centre. However, Jurgen Klopp's report of the Van Dijk injury update may dampen their hopes. While speaking earlier this month, the Liverpool boss confirmed that Van Dijk remains weeks away from a return to full training, thereby casting significant doubt over his availability for the Netherlands squad Euro 2020.

Klopp said, "Virgil's knee. I don't want to hold him back, but you cannot force it as well. If you want to play in a tournament, you have to train beforehand, proper football training - and not a week before but weeks before. You can't, after 10 or 11 months out, train a week and then play football, that is just not possible. It should not be possible. Nobody is holding him back, I can promise all the people in Holland that. But you can't force it, and we will not." Hence, if van Dijk were not to feature in any of Liverpool's games, he is unlikely to be included in the Netherlands squad as well since he will lack vital match practice.

Netherlands squad Euro 2020: Will Virgil van Dijk play for Netherlands at Euro 2020?

While Jurgen Klopp has the responsibility to make decisions for Liverpool, the onus remains on Frank de Boer to decide whether Virgil van Dijk will play for the Netherlands at Euro 2020. De Boer, who will name his preliminary squad this Friday, told ESPN's Good Morning Eredivisie show via Football-Oranje, "I think he has to decide, it is his career. I can imagine that he is in a dilemma. Can I mean something for Orange? I hope he has made giant steps in his rehabilitation." Considering the Netherlands coach's statements, Van Dijk could make his return to the Netherlands line-up if his rehabilitation goes as planned.