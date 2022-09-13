Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League will witness Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen facing each other in the group C encounter. Both the teams did not have a great start to their campaign having lost their respective opening matches in the competition. Inter Milan started their campaign with a 0-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the opening fixture and will be desperate to register their first win by beating Viktoria Plzen. The morale of the team will be boosted by the fact that they registered a hard-fought win over Torino over the weekend.

Viktoria Plzen, on the other hand, was crushed by Barcelona 5-1 in their opening game. Plzen's confidence will also be sky high having managed to edge out Sigma in the domestic league. With both teams in need of a victory, the match promises ot be a good contest. Here is a look at how to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Inter live streaming.

What time will Viktoria Plzen vs Inter Milan begin?

The Viktoria Plzen vs Inter UEFA Champions League game will begin live at 10:15 PM IST on Tuesday, September 13.

Where is Viktoria Plzen vs Inter taking place?

The Viktoria Plzen vs Inter Milan game will take place at the Doosan Arena in the Czech Republic

Where to watch UCL live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the UEFA Champions League live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clash on the official social media handles of both teams and UEFA.

Viktoria Plzen vs Inter live streaming details

Indian fans wanting to watch the Viktoria Plzen vs Inter game using the live stream can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website.

How to watch UEFA Champions League in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the UEFA Champions League live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream will also be provided by the same network. The match will begin live at 5:45 PM BST on Tuesday, September 13.

Where to watch UCL live in US?

Fans in the United States wanting to watch UEFA Champions League live can tune in to CBS Sports. Meanwhile, the Viktoria Plzen vs Inter live streaming will be available on Paramount+ and Fubo TV. The game will begin live at 12:45 PM ET on Tuesday, September 13.