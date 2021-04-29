VIL Vs ARS Dream11: Villarreal Vs Arsenal Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Villarreal (VIL) and Arsenal (ARS) will collide in the semi-final first leg of the ongoing UEFA Europa League on Thursday, April 29 at 9:00 PM local time (Friday, April 30 at 12:30 AM midnight IST). The game will be played at the Estadio de la Cerámica in Villarreal, Spain. Here is our VIL vs ARS Dream11 prediction, top picks and VIL vs ARS Dream11 team.

VIL vs ARS Dream11 Match Preview

Arsenal are currently at the tenth spot of the Premier League standings and will view the Europa League as an opportunity to salvage the remainder of their season. The Gunners lost their last against Everton (0-1), while their game against Fulham ended in a draw (1-1). So, Mikel Arteta’s men can’t afford to deal with another loss this week and will look to earn some points on Thursday.

Villarreal, on the other hand, suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of FC Barcelona in their previous outing. They will look to bounce back against Arsenal and break their two-match winless record. The Yellow Submarines are at the seventh spot of the LaLiga standings, with fans expecting manager Unai Emery to enter Estadio de la Cerámica with a point to prove against his former side.

VIL vs ARS Dream11 schedule

Spain date and time: Thursday, April 29 at 9:00 PM

India date and time: Friday, April 30 at 12:30 AM

Venue: Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal, Spain

VIL vs ARS probable playing 11

Villarreal: Geronimo Rulli, Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Juan Foyth, Etienne Capoue, Manu Trigueros, Dani Parejo, Gerard Moreno, Carlos Bacca, Samuel Chukwueze

Arsenal: Bernd Leno, Rob Holding, Granit Xhaka, Pablo Mari, Hector Bellerin, Thomas Partey, Dani Ceballos, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe, Eddie Nketiah

VIL vs ARS top picks

Villarreal: Alfonso Pedraza, Dani Parejo, Gerard Moreno

Arsenal: Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe

VIL vs ARS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Defenders: Alfonso Pedraza, Raul Albiol, Granit Xhaka, Hector Bellerin

Midfielders: Dani Parejo, Bukayo Saka, Manu Trigueros

Forwards: Gerard Moreno, Nicolas Pepe, Eddie Nketiah

VIL vs ARS Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Arsenal will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above VIL vs ARS Dream11 prediction, VIL vs ARS Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The VIL vs ARS Dream11 Team and VIL vs ARS Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Source: Arsenal.com