Virgil Van Dijk vows To Come Back Stronger For Liverpool Following ACL Surgery

Liverpool suffered a massive blow when club-record signing Virgil van Dijk was subbed off the pitch in the first half of Saturday's 2-2 draw against Everton at Goodison Park. The Dutchman was on the receiving end of a rash tackle from Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford inside six minutes and the club later confirmed that the 29-year-old will undergo knee surgery, which could potentially rule him out for the remainder of the season. On Sunday, Van Dijk took to social media to thank everyone for their kind wishes as he begins his recovery.

Virgil van Dijk injury: Reds colossus in danger of missing the remainder of the season

Earlier on Sunday, Liverpool confirmed in a statement that Virgil van Dijk "damaged knee ligaments following an incident involving Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford just six minutes into the Merseyside derby." The Premier League champions then added that Van Dijk will need to undergo an operation with no specific timescale being placed on his return to action. Several reports have claimed that Van Dijk might miss the remainder of the season due to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Virgil van Dijk Instagram: Liverpool star posts heartfelt message amid reports of a lengthy spell on the sidelines

Just a few hours after it was confirmed that Van Dijk needed an ACL surgery, the Dutchman himself took to social media to address the issue. The 2019 UEFA Player of the Year began his statement by revealing that he was now focused on recovering and returning to action as soon as possible after meeting with consultants to assess the details of his rehabilitation. "Whatever the challenge is ahead, I'm ready for it," he wrote.

"I'd like to thank everyone for their support and I'll be supporting the team ahead in the few big weeks ahead as I take my recovery in stride, day by day. I'll be back," he concluded. Van Dijk played every single Premier League game for Liverpool since January 2018 and was crucial to the club ending their 30-year drought for a league title last season.

Virgil van Dijk ACL surgery: Centre-back to miss the remainder of the season?

Returning to action following an ACL surgery can take several months and Liverpool have refused to specify how long the Dutchman will be out for until after his operation. Reports also claimed that Van Dijk's surgery will not be immediate and the operation is yet to be arranged. Van Dijk played seven times for Liverpool this season prior to the Merseyside derby.

Image Credits - Liverpool Instagram