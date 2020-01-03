VLD Vs LEG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, And Match Schedule

Real Valladolid will host CD Leganes at the Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla on Friday night as part of the first fixture during LaLiga Matchday 19. The hosts have only won one of their eight games against Leganes (back in May 2015 in the Spanish second tier).

Meanwhile, the visitors have won both their last two matches against Real Valladolid in the Spanish top-flight. Valladolid are winless in their last six LaLiga matches and will hope to put an end to that against relegation-threatened Leganes. After a tough start to the season, Leganes have won two of their last three matches in the LaLiga. Can they make it another win as they fight hard to remain in the Spanish top-tier next season?

Real Valladolid's squad for the upcoming clash against Leganes

VLD vs LEG Dream11 prediction

VLD vs LEG Dream11 - Real Valladolid

Jordi Masip (GK), Antonito, Kiko Olivas, Karim, Toni Moyano, Pablo Hervias, Joaquin Fernandez, Fede, Toni Suarez, Sandro Ramirez, Sergi Guardiola.

VLD vs LEG Dream11 - CD Leganes

Pichu Cuellar (GK), Rosales, Awaziem, Omeruo, Silva, Kevin Rodrigues; Oscar Rodriguez, Roque Mesa, Ruben Perez, Braithwaite, En-Nesyri.

CD Leganes coach Javier Aguirre talks up Valladolid encounter

🎙️PRESS ROOM CONFERENCE| Javier Aguirre: " We want to be serious and we want to have the ambition required to win the match" #RealValladolidLeganés



📺➡️https://t.co/RmVxilmwW0 pic.twitter.com/LudlXNKhxl — C.D. Leganés 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@CDLeganes_en) January 2, 2020

VLD vs LEG Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: Jordi Masip

Defenders: Antonito, Omeruo, Kiko Olivas, Silva

Midfielders: Roque Mesa, Ruben Perez, Fede, Toni Suarez

Forwards: Braithwaite, Sandro Ramirez

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

