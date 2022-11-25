Wales Goalkeeper Hennessey Sees First Qatar World Cup Red Card For Rash Challenge; WATCH

The FIFA World Cup 2022 witnessed the first red card of the tournament during the Wales vs Iran clash after Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey brought down Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi. Hennessey made a rash challenge on Taremi in the 85th minute and made no effort to play the ball, an incident that left the referee no choice but to send him off. The red card proved extremely costly as Iran capitalized on the man advantage by scoring two late goals to register a huge victory over Wales.

Wayne Hennessey gets sent off during Wales vs Iran game

As seen in the video below, Wayne Hennessey came rushing out of his box to clear the ball when Iran threatened to score a goal. However, unfortunately for him, he did not get hold of the ball and brought down Mehdi Taremi, who had a clear goal-scoring opportunity. While the on-field referee did give a yellow card initially, he was asked to review the incident once again by the VAR. On checking the monitor himself, the on-field referee reversed his decision and sent off Hennessey.

There's no point in Wayne Hennessey (Wales) arguing about the referee's decision as it's an obvious red card for a dangerous tackle.



What a moment indeed. That was the most intense match between Iran vs Wales. The Wales goalkeeper got a red card, Iran scored a goal from outside the goal area, then another one, both happened on the last minutes of the overtime. A gift for all Iranians back home #FIFAWorldCup — Argales🇩🇰 🇸🇪 🇺🇦 🇮🇷 (@Argales_selagrA) November 25, 2022

What a moment, what a shock. From red card legit to Wales goalkeeper to Iran two goals extra time win.

What just happened. Is this the same Iran team who lose against England in 6-0. Today they won against Wales from 2-0. #FIFAWorldCup — Sourav Chaudhury (@SouravChaudhur5) November 25, 2022

Iran receives huge boost after massive win over Wales

Group B of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is wide open after Iran registered a massive victory over Wales in their second group stage game. A goal each from Rouzbeh Cheshmi (90+8) and Ramin Rezaeian ensured that Iran left the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium with all three points.

The win helps Iran move into second place in Group B of the FIFA World Cup 2022 table with three points, level on points with leaders England, who have played a game less. More importantly for Iran, they are three points clear of last-placed Wales and two points clear of third-placed USA, who play later in the day against England.

As for Wales, the loss against Iran means that they are on the brink of exiting the FIFA World Cup 2022 with just one point after two games. The only way the Welsh can now make it to the knockout stages of the tournament is if they beat England in their final group stage game by a huge margin, the USA loses to England but beats Iran in their final game.