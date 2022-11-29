Why Are Each FIFA World Cup 2022 Group’s Final Matches Being Played Simultaneously?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is currently underway in Qatar, where 32 teams are competing against each other chasing the elusive trophy. The group stage of the ongoing tournament is coming to an end with the knockout round slated to begin later this week. The third and final matches of the Round of 32 stage will be played over the next three days to decide which sides will advance to the next round.

All four teams of each group are scheduled to play their third and final match at the same time, unlike the starting couple of games. For example, Ecuador, Senegal, Qatar, and the Netherlands, who are all part of Group A, are going to play their last group-stage match at the same time later in the day. While Ecuador will play Senegal, Qatar will lock horns against the Netherlands. Both matches will take place at 8:30 p.m. IST.

Why are final group-stage matches played simultaneously?

All four teams from each group play their final group-stage matches at the same time in order to prevent any pre-match agreements that could take place between teams to elicit a result in their favour. Teams could gain an unfair advantage if the final matches of the same group are held separately because sides playing second will know what they need to do in order to qualify for the next stage of the World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Participating teams

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

Netherlands and Ecuador are looking good to qualify for the next stage from Group A, while USA and Iran will qualify from Group B if they win their respective games on Wednesday. France, Portugal, and Brazil have already made it to the next stage of the competition. The other groups are looking tight and we will have to wait for the final matches to get over to see which sides move to the Round of 16.

