Watch: Brazilian Goalkeeper Makes Howler Off Pitch, States Girlfriend's Name Wrong

In an interview that is going viral on social media, Brazilian goalkeeper Kainan made a huge howler, not on the field but off it, as he got the name of his girlfriend wrong. The goalkeeper of Esperanca was named the player of the match for his performance against Vic Vic in the Copa da Paz.

Following the conclusion of the match, Brazil goalkeeper Kainan was interviewed for his outstanding performance. While Kainan comfortably answered most of the questions of the interviewer, he did make a huge blunder towards the end of the interview when he stated his girlfriend's name incorrectly. When the reporter asked Kainan if he was interested in giving a tribute to someone, he replied, "To my girlfriend, who's working now, Thank God, otherwise I wouldn't be here. Grazi, a hug to you!"

Having realised he made a huge mistake, he added, "I said the wrong name!" On being asked what was her name, the Brazilian goalkeeper replied, "Jucielly... I said the wrong name of my girl..." before going on to add, "I am serious! I am serious! I am going to get beaten up at home...(laughter)."

When the reporter told him not to show the link to this conversation, Kainan hilariously replied by stating, "Thanks, pal. (laughter)"