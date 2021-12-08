Watch: 'Confused' Thiago Messi Can't Fathom Why Father Has 7 Ballon D'Or Trophies

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi picked up his record seventh Ballon d’Or trophy on November 30, 2021, adding to his extraordinary year after winning the Copa America with Argentina and Copa del Rey with Barcelona. Meanwhile, following the historic feat, a video has been going viral on social media where the 34-year-old Argentine’s eldest of three sons, Thiago Messi can be seen in a state of confusion upon watching his father’s seven Ballon d’Or trophies, lined up together on a table at their home. As per the video by AS, the 9-year-old Thiago questions his father about how many trophies he has with him and clearly has a hard time believing it.

As per Give Me Sport, Thiago asks his father why does he have seven Ballon d'Or trophies rather than having six. Replying to his son, Messi says he has seven now and faces the question, when did he win it as there are only six balls at their house. Messi further says he won the trophy the same day which further confuses the kid. Thiago added to his dilemma as he thinks Messi has now eight Golden Balls and the reason for that is quite unsure. However, football fans on social media were amazed by the interaction of the legendary footballer and his son, as they responded on Twitter with varied reactions.

Lionel Messi won Ballon d'Or 2021 ahead of Robert Lewandowski

Meanwhile, just like his father, even Thiago is obsessed with football as he played for Barcelona’s youth teams and is now at Paris Saint-Germain(PSG). Messi has had quite an eventful year so far as he moved to PSG, ending his 21-year spell with LaLiga side Barcelona during the summer transfer window. He won the 2021 Ballon d’Or by edging past the Poland international Robert Lewandowski who finished at second in the rankings. Lewandowski has been in stellar form ever since the start of the 2019-20 season at the club level as he has scored a grand total of 130 goals in all competitions for Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich. However, Messi received 33 more votes than Lewandowski to script history and pick his record seventh title.

Image: AS TV