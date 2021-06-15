Watch Erling Haaland And Man City Winger Riyad Mahrez Party In Greece During Offseason

Transfer speculation regarding Erling Haaland's future has gained some intensity after he was seen partying with a Manchester City midfielder during his vacation last week. The Erling Haaland Riyad Mahrez video has been doing the rounds on social media with the Borussia Dortmund star expected to choose Man City as his next club following the partying video.

Erling Haaland is partying with Riyad Mahrez on holiday in Mykonos 👀



(via dawnward4/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/rDlAtPvurE — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 14, 2021

Erling Haaland transfer update: Dortmund star on his way to Man City?

Erling Haaland has been one of the most talked-about names in world football right now for his dominant and consistent performances for Dortmund last season where he scored 27 goals in 28 Bundesliga games. He managed to continue his goal-scoring form in the Champions League as well with the 20-year-old grabbing the eyebrows of all the top teams with his performances.

The Dortmund star has been linked with a move away from the German outfit this season with all the top clubs aiming to acquire the Norwegian international's services. Premier League giants Manchester City are amongst few of the teams that have expressed their interest in signing the 20-year-old attacker as they look to fill a void left open by Sergio Aguero's move to FC Barcelona. Man City transfer news reveals that Pep Guardiola is a big fan of Erling Haaland and considers the Norway striker as one of his main transfer targets.

The Erling Haaland rumours of joining Man City started to gather concrete momentum on Monday after Man City attacker Riyad Mahrez was seeing partying with Haaland on the Greek island of Mykonos. The 20-year-old BVB attacker is currently on vacation after Norway failed to qualify for the ongoing Euro 2020 and has been seen enjoying his time in the viral Erling Haaland Riyad Mahrez video.

The 20-year-old is seen dancing and singing with the Manchester City star. Fans soon began speculations regarding the BVB player nearing a move to Manchester City in the summer. The Algerian international also joins in the fun and took to social media posting a tweet where he jokes about persuading Haaland to move to Man City. The 30-year-old was seen captioning the Erling Haaland Riyad Mahrez video with “Agent Mahrez on duty.” while following it up with some laughing emojis.

Agent Mahrez on duty 🕵️🏻‍♂️😂😂😂 https://t.co/zAyNPJRwwh — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) June 14, 2021

Premier League 2021-22 fixtures

The 2021-22 Premier League season is scheduled to begin on Saturday, August 14, with the fixtures set to be announced on Wednesday, June 16th at 9:00 AM local time (1:30 PM IST). Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City will be eager to complete off the signing of Erling Haaland and see the player don the Cityzens jersey before they begin their title defence.