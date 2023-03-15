Watch: Erling Haaland Strikes 5 Goals For Man City, Scripts UCL History By Passing Mbappe

Quick links:
Image: AP/@mancity/Instagram
Manchester City advanced into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal after defeating RB Leipzig by 7-0 in the Round of 16 Leg 2 match on Tuesday night. City finished the Last 16 stage, 8-1 on aggregate, as the Leg 1 game earlier ended in a 1-1 draw. The biggest highlight of the night was Erling Haaland’s effort to net five goals against his former club.
All in a night’s work! 😉@ErlingHaaland || #UCL pic.twitter.com/ivOft5mGBV— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 15, 2023
Courtesy of his performance, the 22-year-old Norwegian footballer went on to become the youngest goal scorer in the history of the Champions League. Haaland achieved the milestone at 22 years, 236 days old surpassing Kylian Mbappe who had broken Lionel Messi’s record. Haaland converted a penalty in the 22nd minute of the game on Tuesday to score the opening goal of the UCL match, before scoring another in under two minutes.
✅ Youngest to 30 goals – 22y 236d— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 15, 2023
✅ Quickest to 30 goals – 25 games
✅ Only the 3rd player to score 5 in a #UCL game
Haaland is inevitable 🤖
He scored another 45+2 minutes to hand the home side a 3-0 lead before half-time. Ilkay Gundogan converted an assist by Jack Grealish at the 49th minute, four minutes before the former Borussia player scored his fourth by netting a close-range header. He then completed his tally of five goals in the match at the 57th minute as Kevin De Bruyne also entered the scoring charts at 90+2’ to hand a stunning 7-0 win to Manchester City.
