WATCH: Furious Cristiano Ronaldo Shakes His Head After Being Substituted By Ten Hag

Manchester United star forward Cristiano Ronaldo was left furious after he was substituted by coach Erik ten Hag during the side's goalless draw against Newcastle United on Sunday. The 37-year-old was seen shaking his head after the Dutch coach brought him off in the 72nd minute of the game, in what was only his second start in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo was left fuming after being substituted

As seen in the video below, Cristiano Ronaldo was left fuming on the bench after he was substituted for Marcus Rashford. The Portuguese international has had a difficult run at Old Trafford as he has only managed to score one goal in the Premier League after eight appearances. His stats are not better in the UEFA Europa League either as the 37-year-old has only managed one goal and an assist after four appearances.

لحظة تبديل رونالدو pic.twitter.com/H0Sj41EopL — صحيفة مانشستر يونايتد (@MUFCMENA) October 16, 2022

It is pertinent to note that Ronaldo was the only player that was substituted by Ten Hag, thereby once again raising questions about the future of the Portuguese international at Old Trafford. Prior to the closing of the summer transfer window, there were several reports that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would leave the club to play UEFA Champions League football elsewhere.

Cristiano Ronaldo was honoured by Manchester United

Ahead of the kick-off between the Manchester United and Newcastle United game, Cristiano Ronaldo was honoured by legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson for scoring 700 goals in club football. The Portuguese international achieved this historic milestone in the clash against Everton last week and became only the second footballer after Austrian-Czech striker Josef Bican to score 700 or more goals as per FIFA records.

Considering how the season has panned out for Ronaldo under new Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag, it will be interesting to see if he continues to stay at the club beyond the January transfer window.