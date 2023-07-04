WATCH: Igor Stimac Shares Heartfelt Message For Indian Football Fans Ahead Of SAFF Final

SAFF Championship 2023: India are currently locking horns against Kuwait in the final of the SAFF Championship 2023 at Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Both India and Kuwait were placed in the same group but played different teams in the semifinals. India defeated Lebanon 4-2 on penalties, while Kuwait beat Bangladesh 1-0 in extra time to reach the final. Ahead of the crucial encounter, India's head coach Igor Stimac has issued a heartfelt message for fans.

3 things you need to know

Igor Stimac was handed a two-match ban for arguring with the referee last month

The incident took place during the final group stage match against Kuwait

Earlier, he was shown red card against Pakistan for tackling a ball off a player's hand

Igor Stimac's message for fans

Igor Stimac took to his official Twitter handle to post a video, thanking Indian football fans for their undying support throughout the tournament. He uploaded the video a couple of hours before the match. Stimac expressed his gratitude to the fans for sending thousands of messages and appreciating the hard word the team has put in the past four years of his tenure.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the fans for their undying support👏🏽💙 I am deeply touched by everyone who came out to support us in the stadiums and the thousands sending good wishes and appreciating the hard work we have been putting in for the last 4 years. pic.twitter.com/gYRzxjKzaf — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) July 4, 2023

India are favourites to win the SAFF Championship 2023 final against Kuwait. India are the most successful team of the tournment with 8 titles. Stimac was sent off the field against Pakistan after he attempted to snatch the ball from an opponent's hand. Stimac was shown the red card by the referee as his behaviour led to a confrontation between players of both sides. Stimac came back to stand in India's match against Kuwait but was once again shown the red card for misbehaving with a referee. He was seen watching India's subsequent games from the stands.

Image: Twitter/IgorStimac