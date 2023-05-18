WATCH - Luis Suarez strikes incredible goal for Gremio; Shines at Copa do Brasil

Luis Suarez might be 36 years old, but his striking abilities have not faded with time. The former Liverpool and Barcelona striker made a name for himself in the game. His charm has not yet gone, as he is now running strong with the Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense. The striker was in his powerful form when they went against Cruzeiro. But one could easily count his score as one of the most baffling ones in his entire career.

As a striker, Suarez cemented his legacy with prominent clubs and put up several accolades to his name. He was like the good luck charm for the clubs who have had him in the past. He is currently associated with Gremio and recently competed in the Copa do Brasil. Suarez's form remains out of the question, as he competes like he never aged.

Luis Suarez is making it worthwhile in Brazil

In the 79th minute of the Gremio vs. Cruzeiro game, Luis Suarez strikes an incredible score to even the score. He hit the goal from quite a distance and struck the ball with his outside foot from the right side. As befuddling as it may sound, the shot looks incredibly gorgeous. Fans in Porto Alegre's Venue Arena do Gremio witnessed something remarkable from the legendary football player.

Apart from the Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense, the Uruguayan football star also represents the national football team of Uruguay. Wherever he has gone, he took his charm and became the prime reason for the club to succeed.

While Suarez certainly looks like he is in his prime. However, he failed to lead the Uruguay football team into the FIFA World Cup after the group stage exit. But the forward athlete did not let his guard down. Suarez later joined Brazilian club Gremio, where he made a swift impression by scoring three goals on his debut.

Fans are ecstatic after the insane shot

The spectacular goal made its way into the internet, and the fans also could not keep calm over it.

