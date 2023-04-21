Did Luis Suarez Seemingly Confirm Lionel Messi's Return To Barcelona?

Uruguay football great Luis Suarez took to his official Instagram handle and added fuel to the reports claiming Lionel Messi is on track to make a sensational return to his former club Barcelona. Putting out a throwback post on April 20, Barcelona's posted pictures of Barcelona’s 8-0 away win over Deportivo on April 20, 2016. The post featured match pictures, with the main focus on Suarez for scoring four goals in the La Liga game.

Meanwhile, on noticing the post, Suarez reshared the pictures, including the one where he celebrates with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi. In his initial story, Suarez mentioned his former Barca teammate in the caption with a ‘Back’ emoji. This was enough for the Barca and Messi fans to speculate the iconic players return to Camp Nou.

However, the 36-year-old Uruguayan later deleted the story and only to reshare it later with a different caption. He wrote, “Great Memories” in Spanish, alongside the ‘Back’ and a ‘Punching’ emoji. “I was just reminiscing old time,” he added with a laughing emoji. Here’s a look at the Instagram story put out by Suarez.

Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona in 2021 and what followed next

Barca had to part ways with one of the greatest footballers of all time, Lionel Messi in the summer of 2021 due to their long-standing financial issues. Messi signed for French giants PSG but continued to be linked with reports about a return to Camp Nou. With his PSG contract set to expire this summer, the talks about a possible return to his boyhood club have now reached an all-time high.

Barcelona haven’t been able to re-establish themselves after Messi’s exit, which followed the mid-season sacking of manager Ronald Koeman last year. With club legend Xavi Hernandez now in charge of the squad, the Catalans lead the Spanish League by 11 points but had a dismal show in the European competitions. Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League and also lost to Manchester United in the Europa League playoffs.

Will Lionel Messi return to Spain?

Amid talks about Messi’s return to the club, La Liga president Javier Tebas recently provided a positive output for Barca. As reported earlier, Tebas said, "Barca must take many financial measures to undertake Messi’s registration. They need lot of effort to make it happen. Today I don't see his signing as feasible. But there’s a lot of time left, Barca can still make moves to get Leo. We are still awaiting a feasibility plan from Barcelona. They need a big effort to make it happen."