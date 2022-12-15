Watch: Mbappe Apologies To Fan Who Got Hit In Warmup Ahead Of France Vs Morocco Semifinal

French football superstar Kylian Mbappe was spotted rushing to the stands during warmup ahead of France’s FIFA World Cup semifinal match against Morocco. Mbappe ran toward the stand midway through practice to check on a fan who was apparently struck by a stray ball ahead of the high-octane France vs Morocco semifinal. While the fan appeared to be dazed after the hit, it was unclear whether it was the 23-year-old youngster who had struck the errant shot into the stands.

However, Mbappe was quick to run over to the elderly fan in order to check on him, while he was held by other spectators around him. The suffering fan was visibly in pain with the blow, as people around him held him while he looked extremely dazed. France and Morocco clashed in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which was played at the 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium.

Kylian Mbappe going to the stands to apologise to a fan after he hit him with a ball during warmup. pic.twitter.com/DMVFc2N5y8 — FT90Extra (@FT90Extra) December 14, 2022

France earn a convincing 2-0 triumph over Morocco in the FIFA WC semifinal

Meanwhile, the game kicked off on a great note for the defending champions France, as Theo Hernandez scored the opening goal for the team just five minutes into the game. Morocco were also impressive at times as they forced France to go for last-ditch defending on several occasion. Despite all odds, France maintained their run of victories without playing their best as they ended up winning the semifinal by 2-0, courtesy of Randal Kolo Muani’s strike, minutes after he was brought in as a substitute.

France script history by qualifying for FIFA World Cup 2022 final

With the victory, France became the first team to reach consecutive World Cup finals since Brazil in 2002. The defending champions are also the first European country to do so since Germany in 1990. France have previously fought for the World Cup gold in the summit clash of the marquee event in 1998, 2006, and 2018.

It is pertinent to mention that Morocco earlier became the first country from Africa to advance into the World Cup semifinals. However, they were denied a chance to become the first non-European or non-South American country to go through to the final. Morocco came into the FIFA World Cup semifinal on the back of a 1-0 win over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.