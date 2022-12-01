Watch: Messi And Lewandowski Feature In Wholesome Moment After Argentina Beat Poland 2-0

Football fans at Stadium 976 in Qatar witnessed a wholesome moment featuring football superstars Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski after the Argentina vs Poland match. The Group C match at the FIFA World Cup 2022 ended with Argentina claiming a 2-0 win over the Polish side. Interestingly, both Argentina and Poland advanced into the Round of 16 as Poland finished second in the group ahead of Mexico by goal difference.

Meanwhile, Messi and Lewandowski were seen embracing each other on the field after Argentina won the game. The video of the two footballers sharing a hug, followed by a small conversation is currently going viral on social media. It is pertinent to mention that Messi was seen ignoring his Polish counterpart’s handshake after an intense tackle attempt after the match. Here’s a look at the wholesome video and how the football fans reacted to it.

Watch: Lewandowski & Messi embrace one another after Argentina, Poland advance

Fans react to wholesome moment featuring Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski

People really don't understand what the heat of the game can do to someone. That second half Messi was literally keeping his eyes on the ball at all time. He didn't want any distractions. But I'm glad they ended up talking after the game — Krazzy (@sbKra21zzy) November 30, 2022

Football won today. Le goat and the best striker itw qualed 🇦🇷🤝🇵🇱 — Greg🐉🔥 (@BaizzOh) November 30, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar, Day 11: As it happened

Day 11 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar kicked off with two Group D fixtures. Defending champions France lost their final group match by 0-1 to Tunisia, but still managed to qualify for the Round of 16 as the group toppers. They were separated by goal difference from Australia, who qualified after beating Denmark by 1-0.

Meanwhile, the day concluded with Argentina winning 2-0 against Poland, while Mexico won 2-1 against Saudi Arabia. While Messi made headlines for missing a penalty opportunity, Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez were the two goal-scorers for Argentina. Argentina finished as the Group D toppers with two wins, a loss and six points to their credit, while Poland qualified ahead of Mexico with a better goal difference.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Confirmed Round of 16 fixtures so far