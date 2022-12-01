FIFA World Cup 2022: Pitch Invader With Palestine Flag Interrupts France's Game In Qatar

A pitch invader was seen running onto the field during France vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2022 match at the Education City Stadium in Ar Rayyan, Qatar on Wednesday. The invader, sporting a Tunisia jersey and draped with a Palestine interrupted the match in the 67th minute. While the front of the invader’s shirt displayed a message which read, “Save Ukraine”, the back of the shirt read, “Respect for Iranian Women”.

While the invader performed a few somersaults on the Education City Stadium pitch, he was eventually caught by the security officials, who tackled him before dragging him off the pitch. This comes days after another fan invaded Portugal vs Uruguay match with a rainbow flag. It is pertinent to mention that the Palestine cause has received strong backing from fans during the World Cup in Qatar so far.

The support for the Palestine cause at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Palestinians have been marking their presence by displaying flags of all sizes at several venues during games. The Arab nationals have also supported the cause, displaying Arab unity and solidarity amid the ongoing brutal occupation of Palestine by Israel. As reported by DailyStar, a fan watching the match commented on the pitch invader’s gesture and said, “Pitch invader draped in a Palestine flag here at Tunisia - France. Crowd chanting "Palestine" as he's marched off by six or seven security guards."

At the same time, it has been heavily reported over the past week that Israeli journalists have been facing hate while covering the marquee football tournament. Meanwhile, the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar has been surrounded by numerous controversies. Human rights issues in Qatar, behaviour towards the LGBTQ community and treatment of migrant workers are some of the raging issues in the Gulf country.

Coming back to France vs Tunisia game, the defending champions went to finish as the Group D winners despite losing the match to Tunisia by 0-1. Australia became the second team to qualify from the group. On the other hand, Argentina and Poland also made it to the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 as the top two teams from Group C.