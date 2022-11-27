Watch: Messi's Family's Euphoric Reaction To His Stunning Long-range Goal Against Mexico

Argentine forward Lionel Messi on Saturday helped his team register an emphatic win against Mexico in their second group stage match at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. Messi scored the first goal of the match to provide Argentina with a crucial lead in what was a do-or-die game for his team. Argentina eventually won the match 2-0 courtesy of another goal from Enzo Fernandez, who netted one in the 87th minute.

It was important for Argentina to win the match because had they lost, it would have ended their World Cup campaign this year. Argentina had already lost their opening game of the tournament against Saudi Arabia, who came from the back to win the match 2-1. Messi was the sole goal-scorer for Argentina in the match but despite his effort, the two-time world champions went down against the Green Falcons.

When Messi registered the first strike against Mexico on Saturday, his family was seen getting emotional because they too understood the importance of the goal in the context of what it meant for Argentina to stay alive in the tournament. Messi's family was seen enjoying the goal in the stands at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, where the match was taking place. A video is going viral on social media, where Messi's family members can be seen giving hugs and kisses to each other.

messi’s family reaction after his goal IM IN TEARS😭😭 pic.twitter.com/miZKwarn16 — 🇦🇷 (@96temps) November 27, 2022

Messi equals Maradona's record

The goal from Messi not only put Argentina ahead in the game but also helped the PSG star equal the legendary Diego Maradona's World Cup record. Both Messi and Maradona now have eight World Cup goals from 21 matches to their names. Messi also equalled Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup tally of eight goals when he registered the first strike against Mexico on Saturday. He was named the player of the match for his outstanding performance.

Substitute Enzo Fernandez scored the second goal for Argentina to solidify his team's lead over Mexico. Fernandez scored the goal in the 87th minute of the match. It may not have been the most memorable performance for Argentina but they got the win to keep their qualification hopes alive. The result has now propelled Argentina to second place in the group C points table with only Poland now ahead of them in the list.

