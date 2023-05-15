WATCH: Miffed Espanyol fans chase down celebrating Barcelona players off the ground

FC Barcelona’s celebrations upon becoming the La Liga champs for the 27th time were cut short after infuriated Espanyol fans barged onto the field to thwart their city rivals from celebrating. Barca took the unrivaled lead on the points table after beating Espanyol 4-2 on Sunday. The home fans could not stand the sight of Barca players jumping with glee at Cornellà-El Prat and hence took matters into their own hands.

After four years of ceaseless struggle, Xavi’s Barcelona has yet again finished at the top of the Spanish top flight. They secured an unassailable 85 points mark with a 4-2 win over Periquitos, which called for a celebration. But Espanyol fans breached the security barriers and entered the playing area to spoil Barcelona's celebration as the players rushed to the ground to revere the moment of glory.

Miffed Espanyol fans chase down celebrating Barcelona players off the ground

The fans did not have the best intentions while charging on the field. But before any damage could be done, security safely escorted the players. Another reason for the fans’ frustration was the languishing position of their team. Espanyol is currently in the relegation zone and direly needs positive results to evade the danger of relegation.

Ultras nazis del Espanyol saltan al campo para agredir a los futbolistas del FC Barcelona. Gozan de impunidad en España. Cantan el Cara el Sol, pusieron pancarta de "Shakira es de todos", cantaban "Piqué tu hijo es de Wakaso" e insultaron con gritos racistas a Iñaki Williams. pic.twitter.com/cFCsQmbS43 — Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) May 14, 2023

While the Espanyol fans committed a condemnable act, the scenario on the points table would not change. Additionally, it has been reported that they have made special arrangements at the Spotify camp for the Blaugrana outfit to celebrate. There will be no stopping them after the game against Real Sociedad. which will take place next week.

🚨🚨| JUST IN: Even if FC Barcelona win La Liga today vs Espanyol, they will NOT receive the trophy tonight. The celebrations will be held at the Spotify Camp Nou; in front of the home fans, after the match next weekend.@RamonFuentes74 [🎖️] pic.twitter.com/AIzcLvjPny — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) May 14, 2023

With this successful season, FC Barcelona has reclaimed its elite status in Europe. What do you think? Will Barca begin another string of dominance? Or the arch-rivals Real Madrid will come back into the scene with the new Galacticos?