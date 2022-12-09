WATCH: Neymar Equals Brazil Legend Pele's Record With Stunning Goal Against Croatia

Star Brazilian winger Neymar scored a sensational goal against Croatia on December 9 to help his side gain the lead in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. In the process, he also equalled three-time World Cup winner Pele's record of scoring 77 goals for Brazil.

Neymar scores stunner to help Brazil beat Croatia

As seen in the video below, Neymar scored with a right-footed shot after getting through the defense and dribbling past the Croatia goalkeeper to match Pele’s record. He entered the tournament two goals shy of the milestone and scored his 76th in the Round of 16 against South Korea after returning from an ankle injury.

Neymar's goal against Croatia means that he has now scored 77 goals in 124 matches for Brazil. Meanwhile, Pelé’s goals came in 92 appearances with the national team between 1957 and 1971. Ronaldo Nazario, a World Cup winner with Brazil in 2002, is third on the list with 62 goals in 98 matches.

Neymar is playing in his third FIFA World Cup and is the only other Brazil player other than Pelé and Ronaldo to score in three different World Cups. He helped the Seleçao win the 2013 Confederations Cup and its first Olympic gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

