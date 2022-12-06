Watch: Richarlison Nets Exquisite Goal, Brazil Coach Tite Joins Team In ‘pigeon’ Dance

Brazilian striker Richarlison scored his third goal of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Monday night after scoring in the 29th minute of the Round of 16 games against South Korea. In the 29th minute of the game, Stadium 974 rose to its feet as Richarlison displayed amazing skills to beat his man, before passing the ball to Marquinhos, who sends it to Thiago Silva. Silva then passes the ball back to Richarlison, who finished the ball in clinical fashion to hand Brazil a 3-0 lead.

Earlier in the match, Vinicius Jr. scored the opening goal for Brazil in the 7th minute, before Neymar Jr. scored a penalty goal of the tournament in the 13th minute. Richarlison then scored the goal, before performing his traditional “pigeon” celebration. Just like the previous goals, Richarlison also celebrated each goal by dancing. Interestingly, Brazilian coach Tite also participated in the footballer’s pigeon and left the entire stadium in awe.

Brazil defeat South Korea to set up a quarterfinal clash against Croatia

Going ahead in the game, Lucas Paqueta scored Brazil’s fourth goal in the 36th minute, before Pail Seung-ho scored the only goal for South Korea in the 76th minute. With the win, Brazil earned their place in the quarterfinals, where they will now face Croatia. Brazil vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal is scheduled to be held at the Education City Stadium on December 9 from 8:30 PM onwards.

In the other quarterfinals clashes, the Netherlands will be up against the Lionel Messi-led Argentina on December 10, before England locks horns against defending champions France on December 11. Meanwhile, the final round of Last 16 games on Tuesday will determine which two teams will book the last two slots in the quarterfinals. Morocco vs Spain and Portugal vs Switzerland are the two Round of 16 fixtures, scheduled to be played on Tuesday evening.