Brazil's FIFA World Cup Squad Unfurls 'Pele' Banner After Reaching Quarterfinals

Day 16 of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 concluded with the no. 1 ranked team in the FIFA Rankings, Brazil earning qualification for the quarterfinals. The Brazil team defeated South Korea by 4-1 in the exciting fixture and were later seen unfurling a banner in support of the legendary footballer Pele, who is currently in hospital. The 82-year-old Pele is widely regarded as one of the greatest of the game, who helped the team to win three FIFA World Cups in 1958, 1962, and 1970.

Pele has reportedly been in hospital since November 29 last week, receiving treatment for a respiratory infection. Reports also claimed that the former footballer’s condition had worsened after his body stopped responding to medicines. While the entire football world has displayed their support for the legend by different means, the Brazilian team also decided to unfurl a banner with Pele’s name after their 4-1 win over South Korea.

'I'll watch the game from here at the hospital': Pele ahead of Brazil vs South Korea

Meanwhile, the Brazilian stalwart took to his official Instagram handle ahead of the Brazil vs South Korea game and revealed he will be watching out for the players. "In 1958, in Sweden, I was walking through the streets thinking about fulfilling the promise I made to my father. I know that many of the national team (players) made similar promises and are also looking for their first World Cup,” Pele wrote in the caption.

"I want to inspire you, my friends. I'll watch the game from here at the hospital and I'll be rooting for each one of you. We are on this journey together. Good luck to our Brazil," his post added. Earlier on Friday last week, the iconic Al Jaber Twin Towers in Lusail, lit up with an image of Pele and the Brazilian flag while the footballer recovers at the Sao Paulo hospital.

At the same time, the images of a young Pele lifting trophies and celebrating his goals in the Brazilian colours on shirts, flags, and banners have also been on full display at the marquee football event. 10 minutes into Brazil’s Round of 16 games Brazilian fans also opened a banner that featured Pele, behind one of the goals at Stadium 974, a reference to the No. 10 jersey that he used to wear.