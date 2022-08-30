Watch: Robert Lewandowski's Stunning Backheel Goal For Barcelona Gets Camp Nou Roaring

Polish star striker Robert Lewandowski has barely taken any time to adjust in La Liga following his blockbuster move from Bayern Munich as he scored a stunning back heel goal against Real Valladolid on Sunday. The Catalan giants went on to win the clash by four goals to nil, with the former Bayern Munich forward scoring a brace.

Lewandowski scores outrageous backheel goal

As seen in the video below, Robert Lewandowski scored a back heel goal that hit the Real Valladolid defender on the way. However, the shot was hit in such disguise that the goalkeeper had no chance of stopping it from going in the back of the net. Following the execution of the shot, several fans in the stands stood up and applauded the Polish striker.

BACKHEEL GOAL LEWANDOWSKI WOW 😱 pic.twitter.com/YVFXFfoi8F — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 28, 2022

The goal also delighted Barcelona coach Xavi, who heaped praise on Lewandowski after the match by stating, "He is extraordinary. He is a natural leader who has been helping us greatly."

Meanwhile, fellow new signing Jules Kounde said, "We knew what kind of player we had signed. He is a top striker and he shows it with his goals and with how he helps the team."

Lewandowski scores two to help Barcelona win 4-0

With a defender moving in front of him and blocking his view inside the area, Robert Lewandowski stayed calm. The veteran striker patiently waited for a gap, then quickly used his backheel to gently send the ball into the far corner for a beautiful goal. Lewandowski continues to make scoring look easy after joining Barcelona from Bayern Munich. Barcelona’s top signing this season found the net twice on Sunday to lead the Catalan club to a 4-0 rout of Valladolid in the Spanish league.

Following Barcelona's outstanding victory over Real Valladolid, they have moved to third place in the La Liga standings with seven points, two points behind leaders Real Madrid and second-placed Real Betis. The Catalan giants will now hope to continue this form when they face Sevilla on Saturday night. The Barcelona vs Sevilla match will begin live at 12.30 a.m. IST on September 4.

(Inputs from AP)