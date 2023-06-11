Watch - Rodri's goal in UEFA Champions league final that led to Man City's maiden title

After months of intermittent football action, through all advancements and evictions, it is Manchester City, who have clinched its maiden UEFA Champions League title and thereby became the new kings of Europe. Following some heartbreaking losses in the tournament in the last couple of seasons, the victory in the final was due and it came courtesy of a strike by Rodri. Pep Guardiola's team remained undefeated in the UCL 2022/23.

Inter Milan's 13-year wait to claim the most esteemed prize in the world of club football has prolonged as Manchester City have finally broken their hoodoo. The yearning of the glorious UCL night was set to end when Pep Guardiola took over the helm, however, it took the Spanish mastermind 7 years to finally experience the glory. Years of persistence and tenacity for the 68th-minute goal by Rodri in Istanbul. The special occasion called for a special goal and Rodri made the cracking contact with the ball to strike home.

Watch the lone strike by Rodri that led to Man City's maiden title

The Manchester City vs Inter Milan UCL final can be gauged as a typical final where the teams were defensively firm and did not let anything slip. It was all square till the 4th quarter of the game and it seemed that the match would go down to the wire. Just when the probability of Extra Time and a potential penalty session started to become apparent, Manchester City's surging attack in the 68th minute ended inside the net. Take a look at the team goal, which came after a sublime pass by Manuel Akanji, who sent Bernardo Silva into a spacious zone, his cross was blocked but the deflection fell perfectly for Rodri, who slotted it in with force.

Rodri’s stunning goal against Inter seen from the stands 🔥 pic.twitter.com/832HJKaMPn — Fútbol (@El_Futbolesque) June 10, 2023

The goal sent the City fans and players into a state of delirium. It remained the lone strike of the match but was enough to adjudge Manchester City as the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 winner. The celebration ensued after the final whistle and while there was ecstasy on one end there were tears on the other.